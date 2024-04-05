As North America gears up for the total solar eclipse on April 8, retailers are getting in on the buzz by giving out free glasses to safely view the celestial event.

Viewing solar eclipses or the sun directly -- whether through a camera lens or the naked eye -- without proper protection can lead to serious eye injuries and potentially cause vision loss, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The American Astronomical Society and the American Academy of Ophthalmology have emphasized the critical need for eye protection, cautioning that looking at the sun without proper safeguards can seriously harm our eyes much like how a magnifying glass can use sunlight to ignite a fire.

The sun's rays, when focused by the eye's lens, which normally helps us see clearly, can burn the retina and lead to solar retinopathy, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. This condition may cause persistent vision issues or even irreversible sight loss.

Regular sunglasses do not offer the protection our eyes need during such an event, the American Academy of Ophthalmology states. The gold standard for safety is to use special-purpose solar filters. These are found in eclipse glasses adhering to the ISO 12312-2 standard.

This celestial event marks the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044. Those hoping for a glimpse, however, will need to take precautions to avoid injury. If you're looking for free eclipse glasses, here are retailers and local libraries to visit.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker, a New York City-based eyeglass retailer with over 200 stores across the United States and Canada, has announced it will distribute free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses to ensure safe viewing for spectators.

Starting April 1, individuals can visit any Warby Parker retail location to receive up to two pairs of solar eclipse glasses at no cost, subject to availability, according to the company. These glasses are ISO-certified and meet the stringent safety standards required for direct observation of the celestial phenomenon, according to Warby Parker's website.

Warby Parker offers free ISO-certified eclipse glasses for April 8 total solar eclipse. Warby Parker

MyEyeDr.

Eye care provider MyEyeDr. is giving away a free pair of solar eclipse glasses at select locations nationwide while supplies last.

Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is giving out a pair of free solar eclipse glasses at participating locations. Click here to find a location near you.

Libraries, welcome centers in New York

If you do not live near a Warby Parker retail location, the American Astronomical Society's Solar Eclipse Task Force spearheaded the Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries project to distribute 5 million solar viewing glasses to 13,000 libraries across the U.S. Availability may vary.

New York state is also offering free I LOVE NY ISO-certified eclipse glasses at Welcome Centers, select Thruway Rest Stops and other statewide locations, with a daily limit of two per person while supplies last. Daily supplies are extremely limited.

Pinhole projector

If you don't have access to special eclipse glasses? No problem. Special viewers like pinhole projectors, which allow people to see the shadow of the eclipse without looking at it directly, can also shield eyes from harmful solar radiation. All you need is a cereal box, printer paper, tin foil and tape to make your own pinhole projector to safely view the solar eclipse at home with your back facing the sun.

Watch the step-by-step guide here.