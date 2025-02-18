When it came time to celebrate Nancy Foppiano's 90th birthday, her granddaughters knew they had to do something special.
To honor their grandmother, Olivia Skelley along with nine of her cousins, decided to dress up as different versions of Foppiano throughout the years.
A video filmed on Saturday. Feb. 1, and since shared on Instagram, captures the heartwarming and funny moment when Foppiano sees her granddaughters fully embodying her signature styles.
From vintage classics to bold modern looks, each outfit paid tribute to the fashion and personality of their beloved matriarch.
Skelley told "Good Morning America," the tribute not only brought laughter but also highlighted the lasting impact Foppiano has had on her family.
"We wanted to show her how much she has influenced us and I thought how funny it would be if we surprised her by dressing up as her," Skelley explained. "She's curated so many iconic looks over the years and there were so many eras to choose from. She has 10 granddaughters so it was only right that each of us embodied a different version of her!"