Now that the April 2024 total solar eclipse has come and gone, you may be wondering what you can do with your solar eclipse glasses.

According to the American Astronomical Society, solar eclipse glasses, which are required to view a partial solar eclipse without causing eye damage, are safe to reuse as long as they are not damaged, dirty, punctured, scratched, torn, wet or otherwise separated from their frame and are compliant with the ISO 12312-2 safety standard.

Spectators watch a solar eclipse from the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center on April 08, 2024 in New York City. Lucia Vazquez/ABC News

Solar eclipse glasses can also be donated to reputable organizations such as the nonprofit Astronomers Without Borders, which collects and donates gently-used glasses to underserved communities and schools for use during future eclipses. Eclipse Glasses USA, a small business that sells eclipse glasses, is also running a donation program with partners.

Glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses retailer Warby Parker is also partnering with Astronomers Without Borders to collect undamaged solar eclipse glasses at its stores until April 30.

The next total solar eclipse will occur Aug. 12, 2026, and will be visible in Spain, Iceland, Greenland and part of Portugal, according to the National Solar Observatory.

The next total solar eclipse viewable in the U.S. won't take place for another 20 years. It will occur on Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA, and is projected to only cast a shadow across Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and parts of Canada.