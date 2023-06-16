"In the world, most of us see through hierarchies," he said, citing categories like intelligence or wealth. "It's a big cancer in human life. It invariably leads us to miss what's going on beneath the surface. My mom saw beyond the appearance, beyond the label, beyond the stigma. That came from her sister. She grew up loving someone that the world didn't. If you grow up that way, you have to learn how to see beyond what the world sees. You have to learn that the judgments of the world are not true, that they're a distortion."