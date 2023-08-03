In a statement to "GMA," Huck Nawaz, the executive director of the RHSPCA, said, "It's heartbreaking to think that someone chose to toss little Penny out of a car. Fortunately for her Ofc. Rugg was there to bring her to us. I guess they bonded on the ride over as she was already quite attached to him by the time they got here and he offered to foster her while she recovers. This is one case of a 'failed foster' that we couldn't be happier about. We're very grateful for the support of our community members like Ofc. Rugg who open their hearts and homes for our animals in need."