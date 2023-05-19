Target has recalled another 2.2 million of its Threshold candles due to reports of candle jars breaking or cracking during use.
In May, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of nearly 5 million Target Threshold candle products after the retailer received 137 reports of it breaking or cracking during use.
Now, the Minnesota-based retailer has recalled another 2.2 million candles, the CPC announced Thursday.
"Target received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, resulting in one minor injury," the agency stated.
Six injuries were reported in the previous recall, including lacerations and severe burns, according to the CPSC.
"This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents," the CPSC stated. "The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars."
Click here for a full list of the recalled product details and item numbers.
The CPSC urged consumers to stop using the recalled candles immediately and return them to Target for a refund. Customers can also contact Target for a prepaid return label to send them back by mail.
The candles, which were manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as online from August 2019 through March 2023 for between $3 and $20.
An earlier version of this story was originally published May 19, 2023.