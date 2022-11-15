A Washington, D.C., woman who got to live her dream of meeting former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in her 100s has died.

Virginia McLaurin died Monday at the age of 113, according to a post on her Facebook page.

McLaurin met the Obamas at the White House in 2016 after her campaign to meet the president, who was still in office at the time, went viral.

McLaurin danced with the Obamas upon meeting them, a moment that was captured on video and went on to be viewed more than 70 million times on the White House's official Facebook page.

"What's the secret to still dancing at 106?" President Obama is overheard saying in the video.

"I am so happy," McLaurin says in the video, adding that she was there to celebrate Black History Month.

Michelle Obama replies, "We are happy to have you."

After visiting the White House, McLaurin had the opportunity to dance with the Harlem Globetrotters and attended her first Major League Baseball game. The Washington Nationals even presented her with her own jersey with the number 107, to honor her 107th birthday.

When McLaurin turned 110 in 2019, Michelle Obama wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, writing in a post, "Still dancing at 110 years old -- happy birthday, Virginia!"

McLaurin, who turned 113 last March, was born in South Carolina in 1909, and moved to Washington, D.C., in 1939, according to a 2016 D.C. Council resolution honoring her.

According to the resolution, McLaurin worked previously as an au pair and a seamstress.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet Virginia McLaurin in the Blue Room of the White House prior to a reception celebrating African American History Month, Feb. 18, 2016.

Once she retired, McLaurin volunteered for several decades as a school volunteer, foster grandparent and affordable housing advocate.

"She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people on this FB page and everywhere she went," her friends and family said in the statement announcing her death.

President Barack Obama watches First Lady Michelle Obama dance with Virginia McLaurin in the Blue Room of the White House prior to a reception celebrating African American History Month, Feb. 18, 2016.

A GoFundMe page created to help her family with the cost of memorial services encouraged people to look for "other Ms. McLaurins" to learn about and support.