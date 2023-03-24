Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan are officially parents of three daughters!

A representative from META confirmed the exciting news to “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Zuckerberg, 38, also announced the birth of his third child via an Instagram post, sharing sweet pictures of himself, and wife with their baby girl. The couple are already parents to two other daughters, August, 5, and Maxima “Max,” 7.

“Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing,” he wrote in the caption.

Zuckerberg and Chan, also, 38 -- co-founders and co-CEOs of their nonprofit Chan Zuckerberg Initiative -- revealed they were expecting in September.

The META founder posted a picture of himself placing his hand on his wife’s stomach while the pair flashed their smiles and penned the update in the Instagram caption.

“Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!” Zuckerberg wrote at the time.

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet, Nov. 3, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

The couple, who wed in May 2012, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year. In honor of the big milestone, the two recreated a photo from their nuptials and posted it on Facebook.