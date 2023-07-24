"Without providing a way for renters to return to our city our population will decrease to the point that our local businesses, hospital, schools, etc. will be in peril," the nonprofit stated on its website. "The vision of Rolling Fork Build Back Better is to provide new homes (1200-1400 sq ft) for former renters to purchase at a discounted price. Our goal is to have their monthly mortgage payment, taxes, and insurance costs be approximately the same price as they were paying in rent prior to the tornado."