Halloween is just days away, and whether you have a calendar full of plans or are keeping it more low-key this year, now's the time for any last-minute shopping.
1-800-Flowers has a selection of Halloween flower bouquets, activity kits, treats and more that you can use to fill your home with the festive spirit or gift a friend hosting a Halloween extravaganza. You can send a cauldron of cookies to your college kid or gift a bouquet of black roses to your long-distance bestie or loved one.
Don't miss the glow-in-the-dark roses, too, a magical gift that's sure to become a conversation piece.
Looking for a deal? Shop 30% off the Boo! It’s Halloween Activity Kit with "ghoulishy good sweet treats and activity sheets," among other offers. Plus, everything below is under $100.
Check it all out below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.