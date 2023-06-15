There's a sale going on at Abercrombie & Fitch and you won't want to miss it.

Right now, shop up to 25% off men's and women's styles, including straight-leg jeans, linen pants, versatile bodysuits, athleticwear and more.

We're eyeing pieces to pack with us on summer vacation, to add to our workwear wardrobe, and styles we can lounge around in all season long.

Check out our picks from the sale below!

Women's clothing on sale

Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $72 20% Savings
Original: $90

Original: $90
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $70 30% Savings
Original: $100

Original: $100
A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $63 30% Savings
Original: $90

Original: $90
YPB motionTEK Unlined Ultra High Rise Workout Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $30 40% Savings
Original: $50

Original: $50
Double-Layered Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $36 20% Savings
Original: $45

Original: $45
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $48 20% Savings
Original: $60

Original: $60
Poplin Midi Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $56 20% Savings
Original: $70

Original: $70
Essential Oversized Sunday Vent-Hem Hoodie
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $52.50 25% Savings
Original: $70

Original: $70
Strapless Crepe Set Top
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $40 20% Savings
Original: $50

Original: $50
Short-Sleeve Cotton Sheer Peasant Top
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $25 50% Savings
Original: $50

Original: $50
Sleek Seamless Fabric Cap Sleeve Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $36 20% Savings
Original: $45

Original: $45
Editor's Picks

Men's clothing on sale

A&F 6 Inch All-Day Pull-On Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $36 40% Savings
Original: $60

Original: $60
Loose Permacrease Pant
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Price: $56 30% Savings
Original: $80

Original: $80
Essential Curved Hem Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $15 40% Savings
Original: $25

Original: $25
Stretch Nylon Utility Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $48 40% Savings
Original: $80

Original: $80
Denim Trucker Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $70 30% Savings
Original: $100

Original: $100
