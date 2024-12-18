If you've heard yourself "tabling" a task or two for the new year, chances are you already have an agenda for 2025.
Between work meetings, wedding invites, birthday parties, holiday weekends and New Year's catch-ups, there's a lot to keep track of.
We're rounding up pretty and functional 2025 planners and calendars you can start filling in now to help you stay organized in the coming months. Papier, for example, has a wide array of customizable planners in different colors and styles to suit your personality and your lifestyle best. Opt for a weekly planner for an overview of your plans, plus space for your notes, or go with a daily planner with 365 pages for daily schedules and priorities.
Shop Happy Planner's new 2025 collection at Amazon featuring big disc-bound spine planners in cute prints like "Green Garden" and "Wild Heart." Students can use the horizontal layout to track class schedules, activities and deadlines and add stickers for a personalized touch.
Continue below to shop our picks!
Vintage Wallpaper Hardcover 2025 Weekly Planner
This customizable weekly planner features weekly, monthly and yearly overviews with space for goals, important dates, notes and to-dos.
- $36
- Papier
Begin Again Undated Daily Planner
This undated, 365-page daily planner is a great option if you want to use your planner whenever you choose. "You add the dates -- use it every day or at a leisurely pace," Papier's website says.
- $40
- Papier
Happy Planner Disc-Bound 12-Month Planner
Priced under $25, this 4.7-star Happy Planner comes in eight new 2025 colors, including this cute floral print.
- $24.99
- Amazon
2025 Diary Week to View by GoodTuesdayUK
A bright and bold 2025 planner for a pop of color.
- $31.17 and up
- Etsy
2025 Daily Planner by TheInspiredStories
This daily planner has "both lined and time-scheduled styles. It includes sections for intention setting, priorities, to-dos, and check-ins, making it the ultimate all-in-one planner and journal."
- $55.70 and up
- Etsy
Inspirational Daily Planner by TheInspiredStories
"This undated daily planner was designed to help you make the most of each day and prioritize your tasks," its description on Etsy reads. "It allows you to set goals, track habits, set intentions, note down tasks and reflect on your experiences." Plus, it features inspirational quotes for a special touch.
- $32.49 and up
- Etsy
2025 Textured Cover Weekly Monthly Planner
This 2025 planner comes in four colors: black, blue, brown and pink. It features equal writing space for each day of the week, plus monthly planning pages.
- $18.95
- Amazon
2025 12-Month Bookbound Planner
This book-bound planner has a flexible cover, an "all-over foil stamped design," and a ribbon bookmark. It has monthly and weekly views, plus space for notes and celebrations.
- $42
- Rifle Paper Co.
2025 12-Month Appointment Notebook
"Our monthly planners allow you to see the entire month at a glance, in a lightweight format with a thread-stitched binding," Rifle Paper Co.'s website explains. "Each spread features roomy pages with a different floral each month, plus space to write important dates, engagements, and notes."
- $18
- Rifle Paper Co.