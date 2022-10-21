Sometimes our bra and underwear drawers just need a little refresh.

If you're looking for some new pieces for your wardrobe, ThirdLove is hosting a sale with 25% off orders over $125 (plus free shipping!). Just use code THIRDLOVE25 to get the discount.

The offer will run from Oct. 20-23, so don't hesitate to shop.

Bras to shop include the Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra with removable straps and cups. It's available in limited-edition colors like Palm Green Stripe, Tempest Stripe, and more, and ranges in sizes XS to 3X. There's also the 24/7 Pima Cotton Plunge Bra, the Lace Contour Plunge Bra, and ThirdLove's top bra, the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra.

In case you're looking for underwear, try shopping on-sale bundles like the 6-piece Everyday Cotton Mid-Rise Brief Bundle, now just $48. You can also shop various cuts including the cheeky and the hipster.

Shop all of our picks below!

Bras

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

Price: $72   From: ThirdLove

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra

Price: $72   From: ThirdLove

Lace Balconette Bra
ThirdLove

Lace Balconette Bra

Price: $76   From: ThirdLove

Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra
ThirdLove

Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra

Price: $56   From: ThirdLove

Lace Contour Plunge Bra
ThirdLove

Lace Contour Plunge Bra

Price: $76   From: ThirdLove

24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra

Price: $72   From: ThirdLove

Organic Cotton Triangle Pullover Bra
ThirdLove

Organic Cotton Triangle Pullover Bra

Price: $42   From: ThirdLove

Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra
ThirdLove

Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra

Price: $50   From: ThirdLove

Underwear

WonderKnit Bikini
ThirdLove

WonderKnit Bikini

Price: $18   From: ThirdLove

Graphic Mesh Cheeky
ThirdLove

Graphic Mesh Cheeky

Price: $28   From: ThirdLove

Leakproof Pima Cotton Hipster
ThirdLove

Leakproof Pima Cotton Hipster

Price: $20   From: ThirdLove

Lace High Brief
ThirdLove

Lace High Brief

Price: $28   From: ThirdLove

Editor's Picks

Additional sale

Form Seamless Scoop Bralette in Classic Atmosphere
ThirdLove

Form Seamless Scoop Bralette in Classic Atmosphere

Price: $14 69% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $46
Bloom Bikini
ThirdLove

Bloom Bikini

Price: $5 75% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $20
Unlined Scoop Bra
ThirdLove

Unlined Scoop Bra

Price: $35 52% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $74
Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra in Olive
ThirdLove

Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra in Olive

Price: $29 48% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $56
Boho Lace Bikini
ThirdLove

Boho Lace Bikini

Price: $15 46% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $28
Flex Seamless Racerback Sports Bra in Power Purple
ThirdLove

Flex Seamless Racerback Sports Bra in Power Purple

Price: $39 29% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $55
Kinetic Impact Sports Bra in Ginger
ThirdLove

Kinetic Impact Sports Bra in Ginger

Price: $49 33% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $74
Everyday Cotton Bikini Bundle
ThirdLove

Everyday Cotton Bikini Bundle

Price: $48 42% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $84
Everyday Lace Thong Bundle
ThirdLove

Everyday Lace Thong Bundle

Price: $48 42% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $84
Everyday Cotton Mid-Rise Brief Bundle
ThirdLove

Everyday Cotton Mid-Rise Brief Bundle

Price: $48 42% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $84
Organic Cotton Sleep Short Bundle
ThirdLove

Organic Cotton Sleep Short Bundle

Price: $60 14% SavingsThirdLove

Original: $70
