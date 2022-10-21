Sometimes our bra and underwear drawers just need a little refresh.
If you're looking for some new pieces for your wardrobe, ThirdLove is hosting a sale with 25% off orders over $125 (plus free shipping!). Just use code THIRDLOVE25 to get the discount.
The offer will run from Oct. 20-23, so don't hesitate to shop.
Bras to shop include the Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra with removable straps and cups. It's available in limited-edition colors like Palm Green Stripe, Tempest Stripe, and more, and ranges in sizes XS to 3X. There's also the 24/7 Pima Cotton Plunge Bra, the Lace Contour Plunge Bra, and ThirdLove's top bra, the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra.
In case you're looking for underwear, try shopping on-sale bundles like the 6-piece Everyday Cotton Mid-Rise Brief Bundle, now just $48. You can also shop various cuts including the cheeky and the hipster.
Shop all of our picks below!
Bras
24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra
Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra
24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra
Organic Cotton Triangle Pullover Bra
Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra
Underwear
Leakproof Pima Cotton Hipster
Additional sale
Form Seamless Scoop Bralette in Classic Atmosphere
Price: $14 • 69% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $46
Bloom Bikini
Price: $5 • 75% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $20
Unlined Scoop Bra
Price: $35 • 52% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $74
Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra in Olive
Price: $29 • 48% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $56
Boho Lace Bikini
Price: $15 • 46% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $28
Flex Seamless Racerback Sports Bra in Power Purple
Price: $39 • 29% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $55
Kinetic Impact Sports Bra in Ginger
Price: $49 • 33% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $74
Everyday Cotton Bikini Bundle
Price: $48 • 42% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $84
Everyday Lace Thong Bundle
Price: $48 • 42% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $84
Everyday Cotton Mid-Rise Brief Bundle
Price: $48 • 42% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $84
Organic Cotton Sleep Short Bundle
Price: $60 • 14% SavingsThirdLoveOriginal: $70