Sometimes our bra and underwear drawers just need a little refresh.

If you're looking for some new pieces for your wardrobe, ThirdLove is hosting a sale with 25% off orders over $125 (plus free shipping!). Just use code THIRDLOVE25 to get the discount.

The offer will run from Oct. 20-23, so don't hesitate to shop.

Bras to shop include the Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra with removable straps and cups. It's available in limited-edition colors like Palm Green Stripe, Tempest Stripe, and more, and ranges in sizes XS to 3X. There's also the 24/7 Pima Cotton Plunge Bra, the Lace Contour Plunge Bra, and ThirdLove's top bra, the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra.

In case you're looking for underwear, try shopping on-sale bundles like the 6-piece Everyday Cotton Mid-Rise Brief Bundle, now just $48. You can also shop various cuts including the cheeky and the hipster.

Shop all of our picks below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Bras

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra Price: $50 • From: ThirdLove Shop Now

Underwear

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Additional sale

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Form Seamless Scoop Bralette in Classic Atmosphere Price : $14 • 69% Savings ThirdLove Original: $46 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Bloom Bikini Price : $5 • 75% Savings ThirdLove Original: $20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Unlined Scoop Bra Price : $35 • 52% Savings ThirdLove Original: $74 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra in Olive Price : $29 • 48% Savings ThirdLove Original: $56 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Boho Lace Bikini Price : $15 • 46% Savings ThirdLove Original: $28 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Flex Seamless Racerback Sports Bra in Power Purple Price : $39 • 29% Savings ThirdLove Original: $55 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Kinetic Impact Sports Bra in Ginger Price : $49 • 33% Savings ThirdLove Original: $74 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Everyday Cotton Bikini Bundle Price : $48 • 42% Savings ThirdLove Original: $84 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Everyday Lace Thong Bundle Price : $48 • 42% Savings ThirdLove Original: $84 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ThirdLove Everyday Cotton Mid-Rise Brief Bundle Price : $48 • 42% Savings ThirdLove Original: $84 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK