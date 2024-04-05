Pastels are practically synonymous with spring, so incorporating pretty pastel pieces into our wardrobe is an easy way to welcome the new season.

Not only do pastels add a gentle touch of color to our closets, but they can work for practically any occasion. Think Mother's Day celebrations, in-office attire, outdoor parties, and beyond.

Plus, there are plenty of pastel options to try across multiple retailers, so leaning into this springtime trend doesn't have to break the bank.

Style expert Kathy Buccio is helping "GMA" readers put together three pastel looks for men and women: wedding guest outfits, work looks and weekend looks.

How to style pastels for spring ABC News Photo Illustration

Check it all out below!

Women's pastel wedding look

"It's wedding season and that means what are we wearing that fits the season and the weather and I love a pastel gown," Buccio said. "It feels romantic and whimsical."

Buccio adds that lavender, one of the season's biggest trends, works well on all skin types. She styles the look with pearl accessories, like Dolce Vita's platform heels. "They're a heel and a style that can be worn with any pastel look!"

Forever 21 Textured One-Shoulder Maxi Dress $49.99 Forever 21 Shop Now

30% off Macy's Dolce Vita Women's Ariele Pearl Platform High Heel Dress Sandals $94.50

$135 Macy's Shop Now

31% off Forever 21 Faux Pearl & Rhinestone Crossbody Bag $24

$34.99 Forever 21 Shop Now

Men's pastel wedding look

"Yes gentlemen! You should be rocking the pastel this season!" Buccio said. Buccio picked this yellow pastel suit from Banana Republic with a white button down for a "more clean and streamlined look."

Buccio also chose a pair of light loafers to complete the outfit. "When we talk footwear for a pastel look, the key is to keep it light -- in color and style.

Banana Republic Soquel Linen Suit Jacket $400 Banana Republic Shop Now

Banana Republic Soquel Linen Suit Pant $200 Banana Republic Shop Now

44% off Macy's ALFANI Men's Penny Slip-On Penny Loafers, Created for Macy's $39.19

$69.99 Macy's Shop Now

Bonobos Cotton Necktie Made With Liberty Fabric $79 Bonobos Shop Now

Women's pastel work look

"Who says you can’t do pastels at the office?" Buccio said. "A pop of pastel in your suiting is the perfect way to add a little personality and fun."

Buccio notes that this spring is all about blue hues, like this Ann Taylor suit.

"It feels timeless and classic without being stuffy," she said, adding that it can also be worn with various shoe options, like the on-trend Mary Jane flat.

Lately "it has been all about Balletcore, and a return to lady like and feminine silhouettes... this is exactly that. They're so versatile and coquettish!"

Ann Taylor Wantschun Women's Cowl Neck Camisole Silk Satin Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Tank Top $18.99 to $44.99 Ann Taylor Shop Now

BEIS The Work Tote $128 BEIS Shop Now

Ann Taylor The Hutton Blazer in Chambray Linen Blend $179 Ann Taylor Shop Now

Ann Taylor The Relaxed Cotton Ankle Pant in Chambray $79.50 Ann Taylor Shop Now

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat $130 Nordstrom Shop Now

Women's pastel weekend look

"I love a weekend look that is cute, comfy and chic," Buccio said, like this SKIMS hoodie in a pretty spring cherry blossom color.

"You can style it in different ways!" Buccio added, try layering it with a tank or tee underneath or wear it on its own. Then, pair it with different bottoms: the SKIMS matching joggers, for example, or a pair of denim jeans.

"In terms of denim, go for a lighter wash this spring," Buccio says. "And it's all about the barrel jean this season. We like it to be baggy without looking unflattering and I love thes from Free People."

Complete the look with sneakers and a crossbody bag and you're ready to go!

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Zip Up Hoodie $78 SKIMS Shop Now

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Jogger $68 SKIMS Shop Now

Nordstrom Nike Dunk Low Basketball Sneaker $115 Nordstrom Shop Now

lululemon All Night Festival Bag 5L $78 lululemon Shop Now