Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This holiday season, celebrate with 40 boxes. From your favorite brands like Em John, Blissy and more you can capture the season's hottest color with eight fun hot pink gift ideas.

These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Em John Em John: Mini Zip-Around Card Wallet GMA Deal : $28 • 26% Savings Original: $38 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful colors including the brand new neon pink, are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they're designed by my daughter Emma, who started this accessories business in college.

Blissy Blissy: Silk Scrunchie Sets GMA Deal : $22.95 • 54% Savings Original: $49.95 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Treat your hair to gentle silk scrunchies made from luxurious, smooth, and soft fabric. Designed to reduce frizz and keep hair hydrated, these packs of trendy silk scrunchies help protect hair from creases, pulling, and excessive hair damage/loss. Offered in bright, rich colors and patterns in both regular and skinny scrunchies.

David and Young David and Young: Hat & Scarf Sets GMA Deal : $23 to $25 • 47% Savings Original: $44 to $48 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Take on winter in style with hat and scarf sets from David and Young. These effortless pairs will give your cold weather looks an easy upgrade. Everything can be styled solo, worn together or mixed and matched with your closet favorites. Choose from fun solids and prints.

Rockflowerpaper Rockflowerpaper: Cuddle Throw GMA Deal : $49 Free shipping • 40% Savings Original: $82.50 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Cozy up with this stylish throw blanket. Super soft and plush, oversized and with fun fringe detail -- it looks just as good as home décor draped over your sofa or bed as it does wrapped around you! Choose from elevated color options that will complement any style. Free shipping!

The Original MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths GMA Deal : $7.50 to $17.50 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $35 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Erase makeup with just water. Simply wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work. Reusable and washable, one MakeUp Eraser replaces up to thousands of disposable wipes. Ultra-soft and safe for all skin types, making removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation and lipstick super easy and eco-friendly. This fun assortment includes a range of gift-worthy sets.

Sow The Magic Sow The Magic: Mystical Gifts GMA Deal : $5 to $8.50 • 15% to 28% Savings Original: $7 to $10 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Tap into spirituality. Sow The Magic was born out of a deep love for mystic designs and a singular enchantment with Mother Nature. Whether intended for your own garden or given as a unique gift, each special seed inspires a love of our planet and reminds us to grow together. This assortment features crystals and seed planters in sweet giftable packaging like tarot cards and pops.

KOBLE KOBLE: LED Lanterns & Speakers GMA Deal : $60 to $150 Free shipping • 24% to 39% Savings Original: $79.99 to $249.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Transform an ordinary space into an experience. Koble LED speaker lanterns illuminate any room, add outdoor ambiance or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite sounds accompanied by soothing light features. The Cascade Floating LED Balls look spectacular in a front yard, pool, garden, backyard or patio to add a pop of color and brilliance for everyday or entertaining. The Frio ice bucket keeps your drinks cold and doubles as a portable speaker with 360 degrees of true wireless sound. Free shipping!

