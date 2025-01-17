Shopping for jewelry usually feels like an investment when there's a hefty price tag, but quality pieces don't have to drain your savings.
There are a handful of affordable jewelry brands to know like Monica Vinader, Kendra Scott and Ana Luisa that deliver the same elegance and quality as high-end pieces, making it easy to accessorize beautifully on a budget.
If you are shopping specifically for a special Valentine's Day gift, timeless designs like gold vermeil rings, delicate layering necklaces or a statement earring can be a great pick.
Additionally, there are materials to consider such as recycled metals, ethically sourced stones or gold plating that often provide a luxe finish at a fraction of the cost.
Elevating your jewelry collection can be very accessible -- and if you're like us, a little sparkle goes along way.
Rings $50 and under
Necklaces $80 and under
Earrings under $50
Genevive Sterling Silver with 14K Gold Plated and 2 Genuine Freshwater Pearl Dangling Earrings
- $46.20
- $330
- Macy's
Peridot & Green Tourmaline Bezel Stud Earrings in Gold Vermeil
- $49.75
- $300
- Macy's
Bracelets $60 and under
I.N.C. International Concepts Gold-Tone Large Heart Charm Chunky Link Bracelet
- $17.70
- $29.50
- Macy's