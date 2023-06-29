New merch for Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR is here!

Amazon Music, the online merchandise partner for Beyoncé's tour, just launched the first of four merchandise drops.

According to a press release, the collaboration gives fans access to never-before-seen products.

The first drop includes T-shirts, sweatpants and more.

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Disco Cowboy Hat T-Shirt
Beyoncé x Amazon Music

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Disco Cowboy Hat T-Shirt

Price: $40   From: Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Billboard T-Shirt
Beyoncé x Amazon Music

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Billboard T-Shirt

Price: $40   From: Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Billboard Crewneck Sweatshirt
Beyoncé x Amazon Music

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Billboard Crewneck Sweatshirt

Price: $80   From: Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Sweatpants
Beyoncé x Amazon Music

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Sweatpants

Price: $75   From: Amazon

Beyoncé Official RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Billboard Poster
Beyoncé x Amazon Music

Beyoncé Official RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Billboard Poster

Price: $20   From: Amazon

