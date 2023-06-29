New merch for Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR is here!
Amazon Music, the online merchandise partner for Beyoncé's tour, just launched the first of four merchandise drops.
According to a press release, the collaboration gives fans access to never-before-seen products.
The first drop includes T-shirts, sweatpants and more.
Scroll down to shop with Prime 2-Day shipping.
