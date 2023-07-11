Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

PRIME DAY 2023: Follow our live blog for the latest deals

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

Scroll down to shop amazing deals on electronics and tech, and be sure to follow "GMA's" live blog, which will highlight the top Prime Day offers. You can also get more from shopGMA in our newsletter, and on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Apple Products

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Price: $249.99 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $329.00
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Price: $199 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $249
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Price: $449.99 18% SavingsAmazon

Original: $549
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods

Price: $89.99 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129
Mac Book Pro Charger
Mac Book Pro Charger

Price: $29.95 50% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59.99
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip

Price: $749.99 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $999
Printers and portable chagers

HP Tango Smart Wireless Printer
HP Tango Smart Wireless Printer

Price: $79 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $99.99
Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker
Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker

Price: $34.99 41% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59.99
10000mAh Q Portable Charger, Ultra Slim USB C Power Bank
10000mAh Q Portable Charger, Ultra Slim USB C Power Bank

Price: $30.75 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.95
Amazon tech must-haves

Amazon Basics USB Type-C to USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1 Adapter Charger Cable
Amazon Basics USB Type-C to USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1 Adapter Charger Cable

Price: $14.66 14% SavingsAmazon

Original: $17.09
All-new Echo Show 5
All-new Echo Show 5

Price: $44.99 50% SavingsAmazon

Original: $89.99
Amazon Basics 15W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad
Amazon Basics 15W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad

Price: $13.38 22% SavingsAmazon

Original: $17.25
Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock
Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock

Price: $29.99 60% SavingsAmazon

Original: $74.98
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite

Price: $89.99 35% SavingsAmazon

Original: $139.99
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Price: $69 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $99
Heaphones and gaming

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Price: $114.99 42% SavingsAmazon

Original: $199.95
2021 Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB Game All-Digital Console
2021 Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB Game All-Digital Console

Price: $199 26% SavingsAmazon

Original: $269.99
JLAB JBuddies Folding Kids Wired Headphones
JLAB JBuddies Folding Kids Wired Headphones

Price: $11.72 21% SavingsAmazon

Original: $14.99
JLab JBuddies Pro Wireless Over-Ear Kids Headphones
JLab JBuddies Pro Wireless Over-Ear Kids Headphones

Price: $27.98 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $35
Laptops

Microsoft Surface Go 3
Microsoft Surface Go 3

Price: $290.99 27% SavingsAmazon

Original: $399.99
TVs

INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Price: $179.99 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $299.99
TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV
TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV

Price: $528 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $699.99
