Ahead of the season's biggest shopping day, Black Friday, Amazon is letting toy shoppers get a head start on savings.
From now through Nov. 21, bestselling toys from brands like Squishmallow, Barbie, My Little Pony, Play-Doh, and more are on sale for up to 50% off so you can stock up ahead of the high shopping season and have your gifts wrapped and ready to go once the tree is up.
For example, you can jump into the holiday spirt with an Elf on the Shelf advent calendar or get the whole family together for a fun game of Candy Land or "Wicked"-themed Monopoly.
Funko collectors will love saving some dough on an adorable Wednesday Addams figure, while little ones can pretend they're top chefs with Melissa & Doug's felt pizza play set.
Start shopping to save now on these toys and more below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Amazon toys on sale
My Little Pony Toys, Sunny's Playset Reveal, 25-Inch-Tall Transforming Doll Playsets and Interactive Toys for 5 Year Old Girls & Boys (Amazon Exclusive)
- $73.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
The Elf on the Shelf Spin & Soar Christmas Countdown - 12-Day Advent Calendar
- $15.99
- $19.95
- Amazon
Exploding Kittens Presents Throw Avocado - A Dodgeball Card Sequel and Expansion Set - Family-Friendly Card Games for Adults, Teens & Kids - 2-6 Players - Ages 7 and Up - 120 Cards
- $11.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Toys, XL Batcycle & XL Batman Figure, Each 10 Inches, for Preschool Kids Ages 3+ Years
- $19.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Pillow Pets Originals Stuffed Animal Plush Toy 18", Playful Penguin, Large
- $19.99
- $34.99
- Amazon
Melissa & Doug Felt Food Mix 'n Match Pizza Play Food Set (42 pcs) - Felt Pizza Play Set For Kids Kitchen, Pretend Play Pizza, Felt Pizza Toy For Toddlers And Kids Ages 2+
- $14.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Squishmallows Original 8-Inch Romy Peach Seal with Tie-Dye Belly - Official Jazwares Plush
- $8.99
- $12.99
- Amazon
Barbie Extra Mini Minis Travel Doll with Blue Hair, Ombre Sweater Dress, Pastel Earmuffs, Snow Boots & Snow Accessories, 3.25-inch
- $5.49
- $6.99
- Amazon
Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Kingdom Of Sweet Adventures Board Game For Kids, Christmas Gifts for Boys & Girls, 3+ (Amazon Exclusive)
- $8.99
- $11.99
- Amazon
Monopoly Wicked Edition Board Game | Inspired by The Motion Picture | Ages 8+ | 2 to 6 Players | 30 Mins. | Family Games for Kids, Teens, and Adults
- $23.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset, Large Ride-On Play Food Preschool Toys, Toy Pizza Set for Kids, Arts & Crafts for Boys & Girls, Ages 3+
- $70.99
- $94.99
- Amazon
Kids Camera Toys for Girls Age 3-8, Kids Digital Camera Toddler Camera for 3 4 5 6 7 8 Years Old Birthday Gifts, 1080P Video Camera with Cute Protective Cover & 32GB SD Card
- $19.18
- $26.99
- Amazon
DC Comics Batman, Official Batmobile Tumbler RC, 1:15 Scale, 85th Anniversary Dark Knight Trilogy Special Edition Collectible Kids Toys for Boys Ages 4+
- $39.99
- $64.99
- Amazon
Nerf N Series Gear Up Pack, 3X Blasters, 18 Nerf N1 Darts Compatible Only with Nerf N Series Blasters, Kids Gifts, Outdoor Games, Ages 8+
- $18.49
- $24.99
- Amazon