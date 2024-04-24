If you are prepping for prom season 2024 - look no further!

"Good Morning America" Lifestyle correspondent Lori Bergamotto found three affordable looks that will leave you looking glamorous for your big night.

The three big prom trends to keep your shopping eye on for 2024 are the Easter Brunch look, full glam with sequins and the ballgown trend.

Shop affordable look for prom 2024 ABC News Photo Illustration

Check out the details below to learn more about the trends and what to shop for each.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Look 1: "Easter Brunch" trend

"This Windsor dress ticks that sartorial box and could work for prom, graduation, summer parties, or—yes—a brunch," Bergamotto said. "We wanted to give the versatile look—that checks out under $100," Bergamotto said.

Windsor Adeline Sweetheart Floral A-Line Formal Dress $59.50 Windsor Shop Now

58% off Zappos Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal Heel $41.99

$100 Zappos Shop Now

Amazon Women Ostrich Feather Tote Bag Fluffy Purse Clutch Feather Evening Handbag for Wedding Anniversary Party $35.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Sonateomber Pearl Heart Dangle Drop Earrings for Women Girls $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Butterfly Crystal Jewelry Set with Butterfly Necklace Stud Earrings Bolo Bracelet Adjustable Ring for Women Trendy Teen Girls $15.99 Amazon Shop Now

Look 2: Sequin trend

Showstopping in sparkly sequins, this jewel-toned column dress is a stunner. We loved the simplicity of the silhouette rendered in pure glam with a just-sexy-enough slit at the thigh. So many girls want a dress that reads more mature, but we also want to remember this is high school's nig night, so we kept the acccessories really fun and youthful with a lot of bling and played with color.

lulus Remarkable Radiance Light Blue Iridescent Sequin Maxi Dress $98 lulus Shop Now

Amazon JIAN YA NA Fashion Women Bridesmaid Lady Girl Bride Evening Clutch Bag for Prom Cocktail Party Wedding Engagement $18.98 Amazon Shop Now

21% off lulus Exceptional Adoration 18KT Gold Rhinestone Tennis Necklace $59

$75 lulus Shop Now

lulus Lyllian Gold Metallic Square Toe Lace-Up Heels $29 lulus Shop Now

Look 3: Ballgown trend

"We are obsessed with this gorgeous ballgown style from City Studios at Macy's. The ruched bodice and one-shoulder rosette in lavender pastel," Bergamotto said. "To top off the look all of the accessories are just a sparkly punctuation of the overall look."

40% off Macy's Juniors' Rosette One-Shoulder Ruched-Bodice Flyaway Gown, Created for Macy's $101.40

$169 Macy's Shop Now

Amazon LISHAN Women's Square Toe Rhinestones Studded Sandals Ankle Buckle Clear High Heels $55.99 Amazon Shop Now

48% off Nordstrom Rack Love Crystal & Enamel Cocktail Ring $39.97

$78 Nordstrom Rack Shop Now

-136% off Windsor Luxe 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $39.97

$16.90 Windsor Shop Now