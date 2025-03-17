Finding the perfect pair of shoes is all about striking the right balance between style and all-day comfort. That's why "Good Morning America" teamed up with InStyle Editor-in-chief Sally Holmes to spotlight some of the best "feel-good footwear" options for any occasion.
From sneaker hybrids to comfy clogs and stylish office-ready picks, these selections prove you don't have to sacrifice fashion for function.
This season's must-haves include Free People's Adventure Ballet Sneaker, a chic blend of sporty and feminine, and the uber-popular Birkenstock Boston Clog -- an effortless slip-on staple.
Keep scrolling to shop these top picks and more, so you can step into spring with confidence and ease!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.