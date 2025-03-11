Sperry and Aritzia have joined forces to reimagine the classic boat shoe in a dynamic blend of heritage and modern style.
Known for its storied history since 1935, Sperry has long been synonymous with quality craftsmanship and timeless American design, while Aritzia's signature Everyday Luxury brings a fresh, fashion-forward edge. The result is a stunning new collection that puts a contemporary spin on a beloved icon.
The exclusive Sperry x Aritzia collection introduces two standout silhouettes: the sleek Slim Boat Shoe and the Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe. The Slim Boat Shoe, available in brown and light brown colorways, features a narrow toe box, full-grain leather upper and a molded anti-slip outsole designed for superior traction.
Alternatively, the Authentic Original 2-Eye, offered in tan and brown, stays true to Sperry's heritage with premium leather, rawhide laces and the brand's signature Razor-Cut Wave-Siping outsole for unmatched grip.
Each pair comes with a re-lacing needle and three interchangeable laces -- ranging from classic to colorful -- allowing you to mix and match via Sperry's signature 360 Lacing System.
"This collaboration allows us to introduce the all-new Slim Boat Shoe alongside our iconic Authentic Original Boat Shoe with Aritzia's style-forward point of view," said president of Sperry Jonathan Frankel in a press release.
He continued, "The boat shoe is more than just a trend -- it's a timeless staple that has defined style for nearly nine decades. With three interchangeable lace options, each pair offers a unique, customizable experience -- inviting a new generation to make this classic their own."
Exclusively priced at $120, the Sperry x Aritzia collection will be available starting Tuesday. Keep reading to shop the collection and step into a world where classic nautical charm meets modern customization.
