"Giggly Squad" co-host and Bravo's "Summer House" star Paige DeSorbo has long been known for her impeccable style, and her latest endeavor in the fashion world involves curating a line of chic heels, sneakers, sandals and flats for DSW.
"Anyone who knows me knows my obsession with shoes," DeSorbo said in the official press release for the collaboration. "Like a good piece of jewelry, the right pair can instantly transform an outfit and your entire personality, making you feel confident and powerful."
The shoes she selected for the edit lean into classic and trendy styles, with pops of red, kitten heels, dainty Mary Jane flats, and cool, retro-inspired sneakers taking center stage.
Budget was a concern for DeSorbo as well, who noted she believes "fashion should be accessible no matter your budget." The collection ranges $20 to $90 and includes plenty of designer names like Steve Madden, Charles David, Adidas and more.
Shop the shoes below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.