Every year, bridal fashion trends emerge and redefine tradition.
As more bold choices, statement-making silhouettes and the rise of customizable gowns make their way down the aisle (literally), conventional norms no longer bind the modern-day bride.
Brides for the 2025-26 season are now curating fashion narratives for their wedding celebrations from the ceremony to the after-party. Whether through intricate corsetry, maximalist embellishments or unique accessories, brides are embracing creativity and confidence.
Additionally, the way brides shop for wedding gowns has dramatically changed, with online shopping becoming more accessible and flexible. Brands like Anthropologie Weddings offer ready-to-ship styles, meaning brides can now wait longer than ever before making their final decision. Online retailers have also expanded their offerings, making designer-inspired looks available at various budgets.
"Good Morning America" spoke with industry insiders including Amelia Smith, merchandising manager at Anthropologie Weddings; Allison Ranck, associate buyer at Anthropologie Weddings; and the design team at luxury bridal brand Pronovias to uncover the biggest bridal fashion trends and accessories for 2025.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Bridal fashion trends to know for 2025
If you are feeling hesitant about leaning into certain bridal fashion trends, our experts recommend blending classic and trendy elements. You can choose a timeless silhouette with modern details like illusion cutouts or detachable embellishments. You can also experiment with a second look or convertible dresses for the best of both worlds.
Waist emphasis and corsetry
This year, waist-focused designs are dominating bridal fashion. Think drop waists, corset bodices and structured silhouettes that are helping brides achieve that sought-after "snatched" look.
According to the Anthropologie Weddings team, corsetry, in particular, has become a go-to for many brides, offering a perfect balance of support, structure and timeless femininity.
Jenny by Jenny Yoo Milena Strapless Drop-Waist Mikado Wedding Gown
- $1795
- Anthropologie
Mix-and-match bridal sets
Gone are the days of a single wedding dress. In 2025, brides are opting for versatile bridal sets. This trend allows for greater personalization and flexibility to incorporate multiple styles into your wedding weekend or day.
With the rise of convertible and customizable dresses, brides who want the best of both classic and trendy styles are gravitating toward detachable sleeves, overskirts and capes.
Statement fabrics and maximalist details
Brides are leaning into eye-catching fabrics and embellishments, including tulle and organza, lace and 3D embellishments. According to the design team at Pronovios, there are also oversized bows and dramatic trains for a showstopping effect.
Our experts also shared that there has been a recent movement toward unexpected color palettes: Beyond the traditional white and ivory, brides are branching out into soft pastels, jewel tones and metallics.
Bridal accessories: Must-haves for 2025
Ranck helped single out some of the top wedding accessories right now to help enhance your look on your big day.
Bridal loungewear and getting-ready sets
Chic, comfortable bridal loungewear is trending as a must-have for bachelorette parties, pre-wedding photos and getting ready on the big day.
Statement heels with luxe details
Brides are elevating their footwear game with lace-covered heels, pearl-adorned shoes or dramatic bows.
Veils, gloves and jewelry trends
Trends to watch in these categories include lace veils, over-the-elbow gloves and layered pearly necklaces
With more options than ever, the modern bride is empowered to create a one-of-a-kind fashion experience for her big day -- without compromising on style.