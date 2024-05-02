Your wedding day is one of the most special occasions of your life and requires significant planning.
From flowers to catering, the expenses can add up, but finding the perfect dress doesn’t have to break the bank. Thankfully, with the rise of online wedding dress shopping, finding a beautiful dress that fits your budget is easier than ever.
Shopping for a wedding dress online opens up a world of possibilities for brides on a budget. With countless options available at affordable prices, finding the dress of your dreams has never been easier or more accessible.
From elegant ball gowns to sleek sheaths, there are countless options available at your fingertips—all for under $200.
Lulus Captured Your Heart White Halter Maxi Dress
Lulus is known for its affordable yet stylish pieces and this halter wedding dress is no exception. With its high neckline and side leg slit, this dress exudes elegance without the hefty price tag.
- $98
- Lulus
ASOS DESIGN Curve Gigi Satin Square Neck Wedding Dress
ASOS offers a wide range of wedding dresses to suit every style, and this long-sleeved maxi dress is perfect for the bride who wants a classic and timeless look. The modest silhouette with open back makes it a beautiful choice for any bride.
- $199
- ASOS
Lulus Eternity of Romance White Embroidered Mermaid Maxi Dress
This wedding dress exudes romance with lace detailing and a mermaid silhouette. The long train provides a bit of drama, while the scoop neck and tank straps keep it a bit more modest. Pair with a cathedral veil for the perfect romantic look.
- $138
- Lulus
Express Bridal Ivory Sequin Embellished Midi Dress
Express may not be the first place you think of when shopping for a wedding dress, but they offer a wide range of affordable options for brides on a budget. This midi sequin dress is simple yet elegant, making it a versatile choice for any style of wedding.
- $119.20
- Express
Petal & Pup Luella One-Shoulder Satin Slipdress
Petal & Pup is known for its affordable fashion, and this satin one-shoulder dress comes in at just under $80. The ruched bodice and satin fabric give it an elegant and luxurious look that's perfect for any wedding.
- $79
- Nordstrom
Dress the Population Sandra Plunge Crepe Trumpet Gown
From its plunging neckline to high leg slit, this dress exudes a sexiness perfect for the modern, confident woman who wants to make a bold statement on her special day. This dress's clean lines and sleek silhouette make it a chic choice for the fashion-forward bride.
- $198
- Nordstrom
ASOS Vila Cowl Neck Textured Dress
Have a little fun on your big day with this textured dress that features a cowl neck and double spaghetti straps. The ethereal vibe and low back make this a great choice for a destination wedding.
- $98
- ASOS
Lulus Blissful Forever White Tulle Lace Strapless Pleated Maxi Dress
Brides on a budget don't have to forgo the ballgown look thanks to this pleated tulle dress that's under $130. The corset bodice features supportive boning and the layers of tulle and lace will leave you feeling like a princess.
- $128
- Lulus
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Off-The-Shoulder Scuba Crepe Dress
Keep it short, sweet and elegant with this off-the-shoulder dress by Karl Lagerfeld Paris. The pearl embellishments at the top make this a beautiful choice for a courthouse wedding.
- $138.60
- $198
- Macy's