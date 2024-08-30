Your shoes do more than just protect your feet -- they're a key part of your personal style. However, with regular use, even the most durable shoes can start to show signs of wear.
Whether you are trying to keep your white sneakers at their brightest or trying to revive your winter boots ahead of the colder season, there are lots of little tips and fixes that can put you on the right track.
"Good Morning America" tapped experts from two of New York City's top-rated shoe repair havens, Cobbler Express and Leather Spa, to reveal best practices and products for keeping your shoes looking and feeling like new.
How to treat scuff marks
When treating mild scuff marks on leather shoes, Leather Spa's director of operations, Mirel Sedic, advises using a damp cloth to gently rub the scuff. Follow up with a leather conditioner to restore shine.
For deeper leather scuffs, apply a small amount of shoe polish in a matching color. Then, buff the area with a soft cloth in a circular motion until the scuff is less noticeable.
Alternatively, if you are treating minor scuffs on suede shoes, it's best to gently rub the scuff with a suede brush or a clean dry toothbrush to lift the scuff.
For more stubborn suede scuffs, use a suede eraser or a pencil eraser to rub the mark. Finish by brushing the area to restore texture.
Sedic also warned to always test any product on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it doesn't damage the shoe material.
How to keep white sneakers bright
For general maintenance, Cobbler Express owner Eduard Shimunov suggests cleaning your white sneakers regularly, using waterproof sprays and avoiding harsh chemicals that can be damaging.
Sedic also recommends using a magic eraser for tough stains on rubber soles, applying a stain repellant, avoiding putting your sneakers in direct sunlight to prevent yellowing and spot treating.
"Address stains immediately," said Sedic. "This is one of the most important tips. The sooner or faster you address it, the better chances of removing it before it penetrates into the skin."
He added, "Regular maintenance is key."
Tips for keeping the shape of your shoes intact
Experts agree that an essential item for keeping your shoe shape intact are shoe trees, as these devices generally work to preserve shape as well prevent creases.
Sedic also advised that proper storage can help with shoe shape preservation. "Store shoes in a cool, dry place, ideally in their original boxes or in a dust bag," he said.
He added that alternating pairs to give each time to rest can help to retain shape.
How to keep your shoes smelling fresh
Sedic recommends household items such as baking soda be sprinkled in your shoes overnight and shaken out when ready to wear. He also mentioned placing dryer sheets in each shoe to help absorb odors.
Rotating your shoes also allows them to air out between wears.
Best practices for washing shoelaces
Shimunov suggests simply soaking your shoe laces in hot water and detergent for about 30 minutes. Then, rub the laces together, rinse and hang them up to air dry.