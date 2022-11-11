Believe it or not UGG boots are back, and it looks like they are here to stay a while.

The winter-friendly footwear pick are perfect for keeping your feet warm during the cooler months, and the inner sheepskin texture also makes them comfortable to wear.

Since the label's 1978 launch, the company has come a long way in creating a variety of styles and looks of its signature boots.

With enough wear and tear in the colder days ahead, a good cleaning will be vital.

For that reason, TikTok creator Jordan Berkompas, known by cupofjordy, shared a breakdown of how to keep your UGGs clean.

In less than two minutes, Jordan, walks followers through how she cleans her UGG boots that have dirt, water and snow stains.

Below, see how she does it all with a few easy steps.

How to clean UGG boots

What's needed:

- UGG Sheepskin & Suede Care Kit

- Old washcloth

What to do:

Step 1: Use your washcloth to dampen the spots you want to clean.

Step 2: Apply cleaner and conditioner product to the washcloth.

Step 3: Gently rub or pat boot using dampened washcloth on areas you want to clean.

Step 4: Use the scruff eraser to buff away tougher stains.

Step 5: Re-dampen washcloth (not soaking wet), and gently rub all over your boot to keep waterlines from forming.

Step 6: Stuff boots with paper towels and let the dry for a few hours outside in the sun or heat.

Step 7: Use brush that comes along with the kit to brush along the boot, and get the fabric back to its normal feel.

