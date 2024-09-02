Labor Day isn't just the unofficial end of summer, but it's also a great time to refresh your beauty routine ahead of fall thanks to sales and special offers at retailers like Sephora, Credo Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and more in celebration of the long weekend.
For example, Ulta Beauty's Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event kicking is still going strong with 50% off select favorites, while Amazon has loads of deals on top sellers that customers keep coming back for like the ever-popular IT Cosmetics CC+ cream below.
With just a few hours left to snag some of the best deals of the season, don't wait to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Shop more Labor Day sales!
APPLIANCES || CLOTHING || FURNITURE || HEADPHONES || LAPTOPS || MATTRESSES || SHOES || TECH || TVs
Best Labor Day beauty sales
Ulta Beauty
The retailer's Fall 21 Days of Beauty event kicks off on August 30, and will run through Sept. 19. Shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off on daily beauty deals from top brands.
Scroll below for standout Labor Day weekend picks.
Credo Beauty
It's free gift season at Credo Beauty! Spend $125 on your favorites to receive a 16-piece kit that includes luxury brands like Osea, ILia, Evolve, Goldfaden and more valued at over $200.
Charlotte Tilbury
The makeup brand is offering loads of sales on everything from lip kits to bestselling foundations for Labor Day weekend, plus you'll receive free gifts when you spend over $100.
Bluemercury
Get up to 15% off when you spend $150 or more with code WEEKEND at Bluemercury.
Sephora
Sephora's sale section packed with hundreds of amazing beauty steals from Laura Mercier Fenty Skin, Olehenriksen, Herbivore and many more.
Amazon
Amazon has lots of top-rated products on sale for the long weekend including brands such as IT Cosmetics, Cetaphil, Revlon and more.
Juvia's Place Palette The Nudes - Neutral Hues, Blush, Sand, & Shimmer, Professional Eye Makeup, Pigmented Palette for Eye Color & Shine, Pressed, Shades of 6
- $9.98
- $15
- Amazon
Dermstore
Dermstore is giving 20% off on EltaMD & PCA SKIN products now through Sept. 2.