Mahjong was developed in 19th-century China and has since spread across the world by requiring an engaging combination of thought, skill and luck to create a unique, beloved game.
Celebrities like Fran Drescher and Rosie O'Donnell have been in on the fun the past few years, as has Sarah Jessica Parker who announced her love for the game on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" back in 2018.
Mahjong is not only a great way to stimulate your brain, the four-player game is also a beautiful way to bring together families and cultures, often offering community for older folks looking for new ways to connect with one another.
Below, you'll find some gorgeous starter kits, travel sets and more to get you started on your Mahjong journey. And for even more brain-stimulating games, continue scrolling to see top picks like Scrabble, The Genius Square, Catan and more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Oh My Mahjong sets
Games to keep your brain active
More 'GMA' picks
Catan Strategy Board Game: 5th Edition for Ages 10 and up, from Asmodee
- $43.97
- $49
- Walmart
Wordle The Party Board Game for Teens and Family Ages 14 and Up, 2-4 Players
- $19.82
- Walmart
Murdle: Volume 1: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction
- $16
- Barnes & Noble