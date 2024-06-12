Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on summer fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Snapper Rock, Swinton Pickleball and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 60% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Snapper Rock: UPF 50+ Swimwear & Accessories
Stay protected in the sun. Snapper Rock's swimwear and beachwear feature UPF 50+ protection, which blocks 98% of all harmful UVA and UVB rays. This assortment is available for newborns to adults and includes coordinating sun protection swim, beachwear and accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
- $17 - $38.40
- $34 - $96
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/14/2024
- Snapper Rock
Swinton Pickleball: Pickleball Paddles & Bags
Swinton Pickleball makes pickleball gear designed for style and made to win. Whether you are a seasoned player or new to the game, Swinton gear will help you stand out on the court. Choose from a selection of the Eclipse pickleball paddles with fun patterns. These paddles feature a high-end textured graphite face and durable polypropylene honeycomb core and are designed to offer a balance of control and power, while allowing for that extra spin. Also included in the assortment is a selection of pickleball sling bags with adjustable shoulder straps. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two or more items.
- $37.50 - $49.50
- $75 - $99
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/14/2024
- Swinton Pickleball
SubSafe: Waterproof Food & Drink Containers
Bring snacks and charcuterie wherever life takes you with SubSafe's waterproof containers. The sandwich containers are designed to protect and easily transport daily bites and refreshments. Store charcuterie fixings in the cooler and bring it for everyone to enjoy. The 14 interchangeable walls allow you to build your board perfectly for any adventure and the snacks that go along. The IceSafe Set keeps your ice for drinking separated and clean from the ice in your cooler. The Wine Safe is an insulated travel container for safely transporting both open and unopened bottles of wine. Shipping is $4.95.
- $10 - $17.50
- $20 - $35
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/14/2024
- SubSafe
Love Handle: Grip Sets
LOVEHANDLE makes products that enable you to get more out of your devices. The low profile, pocket-friendly design attaches to any mobile phone and features soft straps that let you carry it with ease. The integrated kickstand provides vertical and landscape display of your device screen. The PRO Magsafe has built-in magnets, which allow you to mount it to metal surfaces. This attaches and detaches in a snap for a secure grip.The Pro Wallet is designed for ultimate convenience and style. This compact wallet securely stores up to four cards, ensuring your cash, cards and ID are always within easy reach. Perfect for the on-the-go lifestyle. Swappable straps are also available, which allow you to change up the look of your LoveHandle PRO. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.
- $7.50 - $35
- $15 - $70
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/14/2024
- Love Handle
Mukikim: Toys
MukikiM makes fun, innovative, award-winning toys and games for indoor and outdoor play. This assortment includes musical instruments for individual and family fun, robot toys, games, sky spinners, remote trucks and more. Limit six per product. Shipping is $4.99.
- $7.50 - $50
- $15 - $100
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/14/2024
- Mukikim
Dr. Johnny's: Diabetic Socks
Dr. Johnny's Diabetic Socks not only prioritize foot health but also fashion. Their chic styles and great fabrics ensure they stand out in both comfort and appearance. These socks work to eliminate painful red marks and irritated toes with the innovative non-binding top band and seamless design. They offer enhanced cushioning for support, coupled with antimicrobial and moisture-wicking features to aid in preventing infections and injuries. They also feature an exceptionally stretchy and non-binding fit making them an excellent choice for those with wide ankles and calves. Choose from a three-pack of solid colors or fun patterns. Two size options range from women size 6-12 and men size 7-12. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $60.
- $22.50
- $45
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/14/2024
- Dr. Johnny's
Vibe Tumblers: Can Cooler with Solo Speaker
Enjoy your drink with your tunes! The Drink Cooler from Vibe Tumblers combines a bluetooth speaker with an insulated tumbler featuring double-wall stainless steel to effectively maintain the temperature of 12-ounce standard-size cans, skinny cans, bottles and your favorite mixed drink. The removable and rechargeable 5.1 Bluetooth speaker allows you to bring the music, podcast or audio book along for any journey, while sipping on your favorite beverage.
- $24
- $40
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/16/2024
- Vibe Tumblers
Hail M Cocktails: Old Fashioned Cocktail Infusion Kit
Make a delicious cocktail with the same ease as making a cup of tea. Hail M Cocktails' single-use cocktail infusions are simple and delicious: All you need is your favorite spirit and ice. Each beautiful pyramid tea bag yields one serving and is filled with oranges, cherry, sugar and bitters sourced from small farms across the country. Choose from traditional, citrus and fruit flavor bundles of six bags.
- $20
- $29
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/16/2024
- Hail M Cocktails
Cubitt: Smart Watches
Seamlessly integrate your daily activity onto your wrist and track every step you take. Each Cubitt Smart Watch features vibrant visuals, intuitive controls, and a wealth of multi-faceted data for a deeper understanding of yourself to build a healthier life. Choose from square or round faces with PRO options that include built-in GPS systems. Free shipping!
- $41 to $66 + Free Shipping
- $70 - $120
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/16/2024
- Cubitt
Spot Colors: Counted Cross Stitch Kit
Complete a beautiful cross stitch design. Spot Colors counted cross stitch DIY kits come with everything you need to create a sweet decoration (all you need from home are scissors!). Each design takes approximately two to four hours to complete and is a productive way to relax and unwind.
- $17 - $18.50
- $24 - $26
Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/16/2024
- Spot Colors
Eco Eyewear: Sustainable Sunglasses
Embrace sustainable fashion with Eco Eyewear sunglasses. Each frame is made from sustainable materials with the environment in mind. Eco Eyewear plants a tree for each frame purchased, and they have planted over 3.6 million trees and have become one of the first carbon negative brands in the world. Choose from a large selection of classic and trendy styles with options available for men and women. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $40.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $135 - $150
Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Springer: Pet Travel Bottles
The Springer travel bottle provides an easy way to give your dog water while on-the-go. Simply squeeze the bottle, and water fills the bowl for your dog to drink. Release the bottle, and the excess water drains back into the bottle, so you don’t waste a drop. Twist the valve to make it leak-tight when you’re done. This is great for car rides, walks and hiking, while providing a safer option than public water bowls. Choose from the Classic 22 oz or the Mini 15 oz in a variety of colorways. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $11 - $12.50
- $22 - $25
Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for your favorite activities, such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks help improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting, and long-lasting temporary treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides, and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which is designed to rapidly relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting without side effects. Choose from five styles, including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which are equipped with 10-level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Mode Living: Home Decor
Make hosting easy and effortless with Mode Living. This large selection of home accessories is inspired by the latest fashions, sustainably made, and has a special finish, making getting rid of stains a breeze. Choose from decorative pillows, napkins, placemats, tea towels, and more just in time for summer hosting. Shipping is $5.
- $7 - $180
- $14 - $360
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024