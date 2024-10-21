With Thanksgiving and plenty of other holiday cooking on the way, it's an important time to make sure you have the tools you need on hand -- like a reliable meat thermometer -- to practice food safety.
Chef iQ's Sense Smart Wireless model is a must-have for any home chef who enjoys cooking a delicious centerpiece, whether that be a whole turkey or a simple Sunday roast (regular or vegan!), thanks to its ability to withstand up to 752 degrees Fahrenheit in an oven, smoker, sous vide, deep fryer, air fryer, grill or stovetop.
Four sensors inside -- three internal and one ambient -- offer accurate measurements to ensure you reach the perfect cooking temperature, and unlimited wireless connectivity ensures you'll know when it's time to stop cooking. The charging hub has a built-in speaker that offers an noise alert while the Chef iQ app will also send a notification straight to your phone.
Speaking of the app, it comes with hundreds of guided recipes to inspire your culinary exploration and can even help you order missing ingredients straight from InstaCart.
A quick 10-minute charge nets up to 40 hours of use for the thermometer, but even one minute of charge will get your hours of use, so it's always ready to go. It's also 100% waterproof and easy to clean, plus it's dishwasher safe.
The Chef iQ Sense Smart wireless meat thermometer is a great addition to any kitchen, whether you're picking one up for yourself or gifting to your favorite cooking enthusiast.
Keep scrolling to buy it now and save more than 50% off the original price!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer with Ultra-Thin Probe, Unlimited Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, Digital Food Thermometer for Remote Monitoring of BBQ Grill, Oven, Smoker, Air Fryer
- $63.99
- $129.99
- Amazon