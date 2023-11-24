The pressure to shop on Black Friday can be intense, especially with so many retailers churning out their steepest discounts of the season.
Plenty of stores have extended the fun, though, and will have their Black Friday pricing live now through the weekend -- many even extending deals through Cyber Monday.
Keep scrolling to see what some of our favorite places to shop are offering in terms of post-Black Friday discounts, and which items are on our must-have list!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday deals are in full effect and are set to last now through Nov. 27 in every category, from fashion to power tools.
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger, Yellow/Black (DCK240C2)
- $119
- $239
- Amazon
Reformation
Shop luxurious, sustainable dresses and more at Reformation to save 25% off everything sitewide and receive free shipping, now through Nov. 27.
Spanx
Now through Nov. 27, you can save 20% off the entire Spanx site. Don't forget to check the clearance section, which has deals up to 70% off!
Old Navy
Old Navy has extended its sales in-store and online now through Monday, Nov 27., including 50% sitewide (some exclusions apply) on must-haves like coats, pants, cold weather accessories and more.
Baublebar
Baublebar's Black Friday pricing extends now through Nov. 28, with special deals such as $10 bracelets, Disney fan deals starting at $10, 30% off sitewide and 20% off custom gifts.
Showpo
Showpo is offering 25% off sitewide with no code needed (minimum $100 spend) when you shop now through Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. Starting Nov. 25, Showpo will also offer 40% off select bestsellers!
Petco
Now through Nov. 25, Petco is offering discounts on pet food, treats, toys, accessories and more to keep your fuzzy friends happy all holiday season.
Vince Camuto
Use code CYBER at Vince Camuto to save 40% now through Nov. 25, plus check out doorbusters through Nov. 24 at midnight for additional savings.
Calpak
Now through Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. PDT, you can save 20% off sitewide at Calpak and up to 60% off special Black Friday items -- no code needed.