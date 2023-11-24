The pressure to shop on Black Friday can be intense, especially with so many retailers churning out their steepest discounts of the season.

Plenty of stores have extended the fun, though, and will have their Black Friday pricing live now through the weekend -- many even extending deals through Cyber Monday.

Keep scrolling to see what some of our favorite places to shop are offering in terms of post-Black Friday discounts, and which items are on our must-have list!

Amazon's Black Friday deals are in full effect and are set to last now through Nov. 27 in every category, from fashion to power tools.

50% off Amazon DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger, Yellow/Black (DCK240C2) $119

$239 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon Coach Town Tote, Khaki Black $175

$250 Amazon Shop Now

Shop luxurious, sustainable dresses and more at Reformation to save 25% off everything sitewide and receive free shipping, now through Nov. 27.

25% off Reformation Silves Dress $186

$248 Reformation Shop Now

25% off Reformation Frankie Dress $223.50

$298 Reformation Shop Now

Now through Nov. 27, you can save 20% off the entire Spanx site. Don't forget to check the clearance section, which has deals up to 70% off!

19% off Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $78.40

$98 Spanx Shop Now

20% off Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip $98

$123 Spanx Shop Now

Old Navy has extended its sales in-store and online now through Monday, Nov 27., including 50% sitewide (some exclusions apply) on must-haves like coats, pants, cold weather accessories and more.

50% off Old Navy Water-Resistant Shiny Puffer Jacket for Women $31.99

$64.99 Old Navy Shop Now

50% off Old Navy Flannel Shirt for Men $19.99

$39.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Baublebar's Black Friday pricing extends now through Nov. 28, with special deals such as $10 bracelets, Disney fan deals starting at $10, 30% off sitewide and 20% off custom gifts.

72% off Baublebar Disney 3D Character Pisa Bracelet $10

$36 Baublebar Shop Now

30% off Baublebar Jaskamal Earrings $33.60

$48 Baublebar Shop Now

Showpo is offering 25% off sitewide with no code needed (minimum $100 spend) when you shop now through Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. Starting Nov. 25, Showpo will also offer 40% off select bestsellers!

Showpo Janeve Midi Skirt - Front Split Denim Skirt in Ecru $59.95 Showpo Shop Now

Now through Nov. 25, Petco is offering discounts on pet food, treats, toys, accessories and more to keep your fuzzy friends happy all holiday season.

50% off Petco Merry Makings Cabin Bed for Dogs and Cats $17.49

$34.99 Petco Shop Now

Use code CYBER at Vince Camuto to save 40% now through Nov. 25, plus check out doorbusters through Nov. 24 at midnight for additional savings.

Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Boxy Collared Jacket $99 Vince Camuto Shop Now

48% off Vince Camuto Hersha Boot $118.99

$229 Vince Camuto Shop Now

Now through Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. PDT, you can save 20% off sitewide at Calpak and up to 60% off special Black Friday items -- no code needed.

20% off Calpak Water Bottle Holder $36

$45 Calpak Shop Now