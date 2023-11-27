With the holidays coming and lots of entertaining ahead, now is the perfect time to stock up on home and kitchen essentials while they're marked down for Cyber Monday!
Whether you're looking to replace your own worn-out cookware or need an extra-special gift for a party host, we have you covered with the stunning products below.
Read on to see everything we're picking up while it's on sale right now.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
For the kitchen
Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid
- $99.95
- $125
- Willams Sonoma
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Covered Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.
- $99.96
- $299.95
- Sur La Table
Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Sets, 10 Pcs Brown Granite Pots and Pans Set, Induction Stone Kitchen Cooking Set
- $74.99
- $220
- Walmart
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer, Includes App With Over 800 Recipes, Stainless Steel, 6 Quart
- $69.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Philips Airfryer Essential Collection Compact
- $79.95
- $149.95
- Williams Sonoma
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Instant Read Food Thermometer for Cooking, Grilling, BBQ, Baking, Liquids, Candy, Deep Frying, and More - Black/White
- $12.99
- $16.75
- Amazon
YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup, Vacuum Insulated, Stainless Steel with Straw Lid, Seafoam
- $26.25
- $35
- Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron 8-Qt. Round Dutch Oven, Created for Macy's
- $79.99
- $259.99
- Macy's
ThermoPro TP22S Digital Wireless Meat Thermometer for Grilling with Dual Probe Food Cooking Thermometer for Smoker BBQ Grill Thermometer
- $19.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De& Longhi, 38 ounces, Matte Black
- $139.30
- $199
- Amazon
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw for Water, Iced Tea or Coffee, Smoothie and More, Cream , 40 oz
- $44
- Amazon
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment Stand Mixer, 2 Quart, White
- $69.95
- $99.99
- Amazon
Cleaning up around the house
ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop, 8000Pa Suction, 15mm Lift, Omni Station with Hot Water Mop Washing, Self-Emptying, Hot Air Drying, Auto-Refill, Obstacle Avoidance, Black
- $1044.99
- $1499.99
- Amazon
Shark® Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ Technology, PowerFins PLUS Brushroll, Crevice Tool Included, HEPA Filtration, IZ540H
- $198
- $399
- Walmart
WELOV Humidifiers for Bedroom, 4L Home Humidifiers for Large Room
- $39.99
- $60
- Amazon
ovwo 12Pcs Premium Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Highly Absorbent, Lint Free, Scratch Free, Reusable Cleaning Supplies
- $5.99
- $9.99
- Amazon
PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier for Home - Covers 1,115 Sq Ft - Air Purifier for Allergies - For Large Rooms - Filters 99.99% of Pet Dander, Smoke, Allergens, Dust, Odors, Mold
- $154.99
- $229
- Amazon
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer, 3353, Gray/Blue
- $119.99
- $139.99
- Amazon
Major appliances
GE Profile 5.0 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Smart Diamond Gray Top Load Washer with Microban Technology, ENERGY STAR
- $628
- $999
- Home Depot
Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave in Stainless Steel with Electronic Touch Controls
- $198
- $399
- Home Depot
Samsung - BESPOKE 30 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Beverage Center - Stainless Steel
- $1799.99
- $2789.99
- Best Buy
Samsung - 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-In Gas Convection Range with Air Fry & Wi-Fi, Fingerprint Resistant - Stainless Steel
- $999.99
- $1799.99
- Best Buy
Samsung Fingerprint Resistant 53 dBA Dishwasher with Adjustable Rack in Stainless Steel
- $348
- $649
- Home Depot
Linens, curtains, towels & more
Hudson Park Collection Luxe Turkish Towel - 100% Exclusive
- $33
- $66
- Bloomingdale's
MARTHA STEWART Lucca Velvet Blackout Back Tab Window Curtain Panel Pair, Green
- $43.49
- $79.99
- Amazon
Home Expressions Remy Solid Sheer Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel
- $6.99
- $20
- JCPenney
American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths, 100% Turkish Cotton
- $33.99
- $74.99
- Amazon
Must-have decor
11" H Black and Gold Home Decor Accent, mid Century Modern Coffee Table Centerpiece
- $36.79
- $45.99
- Amazon
For your home gym
Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen
- $1095
- $1445
- Amazon
Adjustable Dumbbell 55LB 5 In 1 Single Dumbbells for Multiweight Options with Anti-Slip Metal Handle Adjust Weight
- $189.97
- $299.99
- Amazon
For your home office
Jacinda Modern Tan Velvet Swivel and Adjustable Task Chair with Gold Base
- $161.09
- $189.52
- Home Depot