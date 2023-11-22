Black Friday sales are on and there are deals on Apple products you won't want to miss!
From wireless keyboards to Apple watches, accessories, headphones, iPads and more, we have our eyes on all the best Black Friday Apple deals.
For example, shop 25% off an Apple power adaptor, over $100 off an Apple iPad and 51% off Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones on Amazon.
Not only can you shop everything on your wish list, you can also take advantage of these sales now to shop ahead for the holiday gifting season with additional active deals ahead of Black Friday.
Continue below for more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
MacBooks
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display
- $888.99
- $1178
- Amazon
Apple headphones and AirPods
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $169.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug, Wired Ear Buds with Built-in Remote to Control Music, Phone Calls, and Volume
- $16.99
- $19
- Amazon
iPads
Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB - Yellow with AppleCare+ (2 Years)
- $403
- $518
- Amazon
Apple watches
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band - S/M with AppleCare+ (2 Years)
- $428
- $508
- Amazon
Apple accessories
Apple Magic Trackpad: Wireless, Bluetooth, Rechargeable. Works with Mac or iPad; Multi-Touch Surface - White
- $109.99
- $129
- Amazon
Apple Magic Keyboard: Wireless, Bluetooth, Rechargeable. Works with Mac, iPad, or iPhone; US English - White
- $79.99
- $99
- Amazon