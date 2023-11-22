Black Friday sales are on and there are deals on Apple products you won't want to miss!

From wireless keyboards to Apple watches, accessories, headphones, iPads and more, we have our eyes on all the best Black Friday Apple deals.

For example, shop 25% off an Apple power adaptor, over $100 off an Apple iPad and 51% off Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones on Amazon.

Not only can you shop everything on your wish list, you can also take advantage of these sales now to shop ahead for the holiday gifting season with additional active deals ahead of Black Friday.

MacBooks

24% off Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display $888.99

Apple headphones and AirPods

51% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones $169.95

40% off Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $149.95

10% off Amazon Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug, Wired Ear Buds with Built-in Remote to Control Music, Phone Calls, and Volume $16.99

18% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $449.99

17% off Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $139.99

20% off Walmart Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - Lightning $199

30% off Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $89.99

iPads

22% off Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB - Yellow with AppleCare+ (2 Years) $403

30% off Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip $229.99

Apple watches

15% off Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band - S/M with AppleCare+ (2 Years) $428

7% off Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 $739

24% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm $189

Apple accessories

19% off Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack $79.99

14% off Amazon Apple Magic Trackpad: Wireless, Bluetooth, Rechargeable. Works with Mac or iPad; Multi-Touch Surface - White $109.99

19% off Amazon Apple Magic Keyboard: Wireless, Bluetooth, Rechargeable. Works with Mac, iPad, or iPhone; US English - White $79.99

