Black Friday sales are on and there are deals on luggage you won't want to miss!
From carry-on luggage and duffle bags to larger checked baggage, we have our eyes on all the best Black Friday luggage deals for travelers.
For example, shop up to 60% off sitewide at CALPAK and take 20% off highly-rated suitcases from Away. You can also find deals at Dagne Dover, like 25% off its Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag, and at Amazon, 40% off a two-piece Delsey Paris set.
Black Friday luggage deals
Tumi 19 Degrees International Expandable 22-Inch Spinner Carry-On Bag
- $516
- $645
- Nordstrom
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brick Red, 2-Piece Set
- $209.99
- $349.99
- Amazon
BAGSMART Carry On Luggage 20 Inch, Softside Expandable Suitcase with Spinner Wheels
- $83.99
- $115.99
- Amazon