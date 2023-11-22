Black Friday sales are on and there are deals on luggage you won't want to miss!

From carry-on luggage and duffle bags to larger checked baggage, we have our eyes on all the best Black Friday luggage deals for travelers.

For example, shop up to 60% off sitewide at CALPAK and take 20% off highly-rated suitcases from Away. You can also find deals at Dagne Dover, like 25% off its Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag, and at Amazon, 40% off a two-piece Delsey Paris set.

Continue below for more!

Black Friday luggage deals

20% off CALPAK Luka Duffel $102.40

$128 CALPAK Shop Now

45% off CALPAK Evry Starter Bundle $299

$545 CALPAK Shop Now

20% off CALPAK Ambeur Carry-On Luggage $156

$195 CALPAK Shop Now

20% off Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex $276

$345 Away Shop Now

20% off Away The Large Flex $340

$425 Away Shop Now

20% off Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition $516

$645 Away Shop Now

20% off Nordstrom Tumi 19 Degrees International Expandable 22-Inch Spinner Carry-On Bag $516

$645 Nordstrom Shop Now

40% off Cole Haan Men's Outpace Duffle $189.95

$318 Cole Haan Shop Now

25% off Dagne Dover Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag $183.75

$245 Dagne Dover Shop Now

25% off Dagne Dover Lagos Convertible Duffle $228.75

$305 Dagne Dover Shop Now

40% off Amazon DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brick Red, 2-Piece Set $209.99

$349.99 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Amazon BAGSMART Carry On Luggage 20 Inch, Softside Expandable Suitcase with Spinner Wheels $83.99

$115.99 Amazon Shop Now

