Black Friday sales are on and there are deals on tech products you don't want to miss!

From Apple products to the must-have Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and more, we are keeping an eye out for all the best Black Friday tech deals.

Now is the time to shop and save on those big-ticket tech items your friends and family have been wanting for the holidays.

The deals are here -- lets go!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

TVs

20% off Samsung Samsung 77-inch Class OLED S95C $3599.99

$4499.99 Samsung Shop Now

35% off Best Buy LG - 24-inch Class LED HD TV $89.99

$139.99 Best Buy Shop Now

16% off Best Buy TCL - 55-inch Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV $499.99

$599.99 Best Buy Shop Now

37% off Best Buy Toshiba - 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $499.99

$799.99 Best Buy Shop Now

50% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $19.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Best Buy Roku - 24" Class Select Series HD Smart RokuTV $99.99

$119.99 Best Buy Shop Now

Fitness tech

30% off Kohl's Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker $69.99

$99.99 Kohl's Shop Now

36% off Dermstore Therabody Theragun Prime Device $189

$299 Dermstore Shop Now

Laptops and tablets

43% off Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB Android Tablet $199

$349.99 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Best Buy Lenovo - Ideapad 3i 15.6-inch FHD Touch Laptop $279.99

$499.99 Best Buy Shop Now

50% off Kohl's Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB Tablet with 7-in. Display and Kid-Proof Case $54.99

$109.99 Kohl's Shop Now

39% off Amazon ASUS Chromebook CM14 Laptop $169.99

$279.99 Amazon Shop Now

17% off Amazon HP Newest 14-inch Ultra Light Laptop for Students and Business $247.99

$299.99 Amazon Shop Now

Gaming

33% off Best Buy Logitech - G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for PS5 $199.99

$299.99 Best Buy Shop Now

33% off Walmart Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller $49.99

$74.99 Walmart Shop Now

16% off Walmart Meta Quest 2 - All-in-One Wireless VR Headset, 128GB $249

$299.99 Walmart Shop Now

25% off Amazon Dowinx Gaming Chair Fabric with Pocket Spring Cushion $142.49

$189.99 Amazon Shop Now

38% off Amazon LG 49" UltraGear DQHD (5120x1440) Curved Gaming Monitor $795

$1299.99 Amazon Shop Now

Headphones and speakers

40% off Best Buy JBL - Cinema SB170 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $149.99

$249.99 Best Buy Shop Now

33% off Kohl's Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones $99.99

$149.99 Kohl's Shop Now

51% off Walmart Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones - Black $169.95

$349.95 Walmart Shop Now

19% off Walmart JBL Charge 5 Speaker $119.95

$149 Walmart Shop Now

32% off Walmart Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - Lightning $169

$249 Walmart Shop Now

Home security

45% off Best Buy Ring - Video Doorbell $54.99

$99.99 Best Buy Shop Now

38% off Amazon Ring Pan Tilt Stick Up Cam Plug-In $79.99

$129.99 Amazon Shop Now

Apple

28% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case $179

$249 Amazon Shop Now

10% off Amazon Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug, Wired Ear Buds with Built-in Remote to Control Music, Phone Calls, and Volume $16.99

$19 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $449.99

$549 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band - S/M with AppleCare+ (2 Years) $428

$508 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB - Yellow with AppleCare+ (2 Years) $403

$518 Amazon Shop Now

32% off Walmart Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - Lightning $169

$249 Walmart Shop Now

Phones and more

21% off Amazon Google Pixel 8 - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera $549

$699 Amazon Shop Now