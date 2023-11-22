New Black Friday deals to shop on Thanksgiving Day
ABC News photo, Walmart - Meta Quest, JBL, Dowinx, Beats by Dr. Dre
Black Friday sales are on and there are deals on tech products you don't want to miss!
From Apple products to the must-have Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and more, we are keeping an eye out for all the best Black Friday tech deals.
Now is the time to shop and save on those big-ticket tech items your friends and family have been wanting for the holidays.
The deals are here -- lets go!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
TVs
16% off
Best Buy
TCL - 55-inch Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV
- $499.99
- $599.99
- Best Buy
37% off
Best Buy
Toshiba - 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
- $499.99
- $799.99
- Best Buy
Fitness tech
Laptops and tablets
50% off
Kohl's
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB Tablet with 7-in. Display and Kid-Proof Case
- $54.99
- $109.99
- Kohl's
17% off
Amazon
HP Newest 14-inch Ultra Light Laptop for Students and Business
- $247.99
- $299.99
- Amazon
Gaming
33% off
Best Buy
Logitech - G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for PS5
- $199.99
- $299.99
- Best Buy
Headphones and speakers
40% off
Best Buy
JBL - Cinema SB170 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
- $149.99
- $249.99
- Best Buy
Home security
Apple
28% off
Amazon
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case
- $179
- $249
- Amazon
10% off
Amazon
Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug, Wired Ear Buds with Built-in Remote to Control Music, Phone Calls, and Volume
- $16.99
- $19
- Amazon
15% off
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band - S/M with AppleCare+ (2 Years)
- $428
- $508
- Amazon
22% off
Amazon
Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB - Yellow with AppleCare+ (2 Years)
- $403
- $518
- Amazon
Phones and more
21% off
Amazon
Google Pixel 8 - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera
- $549
- $699
- Amazon
28% off
Amazon
Anker USB C Cable, 2 Pack, 3ft, 310 USB A to USB C/USB A to Type C Charger Cable Fast Charging for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Note 9/S10+ S10, LG V30
- $9.99
- $13.99
- Amazon