It's that special time of the year for food, family, fun and loads of fabulous Black Friday fashion finds.

Sales are back and better than ever with slashed prices on apparel, shoes, sneakers, athleisure, winter outerwear and loads of other hot-ticket buys.

This year, for example, SKIMS has rolled out its semi-annual sale, while big name brands such a Nike have some of the coolest kicks selling for up to 60% off.

Grab your list, check it twice and scroll ahead to see unbelievable prices that will help you look and feel nice.

lululemon

39% off Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25" $59

$98 Lululemon Shop Now

32% off Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece $39

$58 Lululemon Shop Now

42% off Lululemon Evolution Leg Warmer $39

$68 Lululemon Shop Now

33% to 60% off lululemon lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28" $39 - $79

$98 - $118 Shop Now

UGG

30% off UGG Women's Fuzz Sugar Slide $83.99

$120 UGG Shop Now

30% off UGG Women's Classic Mini Shearling Logo $111.99

$160 UGG Shop Now

30% off UGG Women's Plushy Slipper $62.99

$90 UGG Shop Now

SKIMS

38% off SKIMS Classic Joffer $42

$68 SKIMS Shop Now

29% off SKIMS Turtleneck Top $48

$68 SKIMS Shop Now

36% off SKIMS BRALETTE $24

$38 SKIMS Shop Now

Banana Republic

Banana Republic Martina Wool Boulce Coat $400 Banana Republic *40% off applied at checkout! Shop Now

Banana Republic Riya Midi Dress $220 Banana Republic *40% off applied at checkout Shop Now

72% off Banana Republic Johnny Collar Sweater $25

$90 Banana Republic Shop Now

H &M

29% off H&M Half-zip Sweatshirt $19.60

$27.99 H&M Shop Now

68% off H&M Knit Sweater $10.50

$32.99 Knit Sweater Shop Now

29% off H&M Ribbed Cotton Pajamas $14

$19.99 H&M Shop Now

Kohl's

64% off Kohl's Women's Sonoma Goods For Life® Raglan Sweater $12.74

$36 Kohl's *Use code GOSHOP15 at checkout Shop Now

25% off Kohl's adidas VL Court 3.0 Women's Shoes $56.24

$74.99 Kohl's Shop Now

52% off Kohl's Women's Croft & Barrow® Essential Comfort Stretch Shirt $16.99

$36 *Use code GOSHOP15 at checkout Shop Now

Macy's

55% off Macy's Lake Triple Compartment Tote Bag $80.10

$178 Macy's Shop Now

50% off Macy's Women's Rick Slip-On Moto Chelsea Booties $89.50

$179 Macy's Shop Now

60% off Macy's Women's Single-Breasted Wool Blend Coat, Created for Macy's $127.99

$320 Macy's Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch

25% off Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer $90

$120 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

25% off Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean $67.50

$90 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

25% off Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant $82.50

$110 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Nike

19% off Nike Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage $84.97

$105 Nike *Use code BLACKFRIDAY for an extra 25% off select styles Shop Now

Nike Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $70 Nike *Use code BLACKFRIDAY for an extra 25% off select styles Shop Now

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low $115 Nike *Use code BLACKFRIDAY for an extra 25% off select style Shop Now

