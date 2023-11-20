Just in time for one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Hulu's Black Friday promotion is back and better than ever.

For a limited time, "GMA" viewers have a chance to gain early access to an unbelievable offer you won't want to miss.

"GMA" viewers who haven't subscribed to Hulu yet or eligible returning Hulu subscribers can score the Hulu (With Ads) plan -- which includes TV shows, films and originals -- for just 99 cents per month for one year. Then, the current regular monthly price follows.

Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

87% off Hulu Hulu with ads plan: 99¢ for a year $0.99

$7.99 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 11/28/2023

•

Hulu Shop Now

Here's what you need to know:

"Good Morning America" is offering a Hulu Black Friday deal for its viewers. Is that one better than signing up directly through Hulu?

The two offers are the same. The only difference is "Good Morning America" viewers have early access to sign up for Hulu's Black Friday offer, beginning Monday, Nov. 20.

Who can sign up for the "GMA" offer?

All new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) can sign up for the Black Friday promotion.

Is there a limit on how many people can sign up for Hulu's Black Friday promotion?

No. While "Good Morning America" viewers have early access to the offer and can sign up starting three days before Hulu's Black Friday offer is made available to the general public on Nov. 21, there is no limit to how many customers can take advantage of this promotion.

Where can I sign up for the "Good Morning America" offer?

"Good Morning America" viewers can sign up for Hulu's Black Friday offer from Nov. 20-Nov. 28 at hulu.com/GMA.

Is there another way to sign up for the Hulu Black Friday promotion?

Yes. This offer will be available for all new and eligible returning subscribers starting Nov. 21 at Hulu.com.

Why is the promotion offered earlier for "Good Morning America" viewers?

Hulu is offering early access to our Black Friday promotion on "Good Morning America", which is also part of The Walt Disney Company, to provide "GMA" viewers with an opportunity to be one of the first to sign up for the offer.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."