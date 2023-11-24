Black Friday is here, and so are deals on all of the big home investments you've been putting off, like a new mattress, couch or dining table.

We've done the shopping for you to find excellent prices on attractive, useful pieces that will elevate your home, just in time for the holidays.

Keep scrolling to shop!

Mattresses and mattress toppers

41% off Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Queen Size Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Hybrid Mattress with Cooling Gel Memory Foam, White $280.49

28% off Sealy Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Mattress $899

73% off Wayfair Wayfair Sleep Reversible Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $54.99

20% off Amazon EGOHOME 14 Inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress for Back Pain $479.98

20% off Amazon Linenspa 3 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper – Cooling Mattress Pad – Ventilated and Breathable – CertiPUR Certified - Queen $71.99

Rugs

70% off Wayfair Berger Floral Area Rug $227

50% off Amazon TABAYON Shaggy Black Rug, 2x3 Area Rugs for Living Room, Anti-Skid Extra Comfy Fluffy $12.79

72% off Wayfair Adelia Performance Rug $104.99

81% off Amazon SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - Boho Chic Medallion Distressed Design, Non-Shedding, Easy Care $117.30

Bedroom furniture

60% off Amazon Somdot Nightstand with 2 Drawers $23.99

27% off Amazon LIKIMIO Queen Bed Frame with Storage Drawer, 2-Tier Storage Headboard with Charging Station, No Box Spring Needed, Easy Assembly, Vintage Brown $203.99

63% off Wayfair Helmick 6 - Drawer Dresser $249.99

69% off Wayfair Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed $274.99

Living room furniture

34% off Amazon SUPERJARE TV Stand for 55 Inch TV, Entertainment Center with Adjustable Shelf, 2 Cabinets, TV Console Table, Media Console, Solid Wood Feet, Cord Holes, for Living Room, Bedroom, Rustic Brown $84.99

27% to 30% off Pottery Barn Tyler Square Arm Leather Recliner $1329 - $2204

42% off Macy's Radley Fabric 4-Pc. Sectional Sofa with Corner Piece, Created for Macy's $1869

27% off Amazon Sauder Miscellaneous Storage 5 Bookcase/Book Shelf, Select Cherry finish $138.68

Kitchen furniture

31% off Macy's Camila Square Marble Counter Height Table and Blue Velvet Counter Chair 5pc Set (Table + 4 Chairs) $1199

18% off Amazon ChooChoo Kitchen Islands on Wheels with Wood Top, Utility Wood Movable Kitchen Cart with Storage and Drawers, Black $178.99

14% off Wayfair Round Dining Table $919.99

