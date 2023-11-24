Black Friday is here, and so are deals on all of the big home investments you've been putting off, like a new mattress, couch or dining table.
We've done the shopping for you to find excellent prices on attractive, useful pieces that will elevate your home, just in time for the holidays.
Mattresses and mattress toppers
Signature Design by Ashley Queen Size Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Hybrid Mattress with Cooling Gel Memory Foam, White
- $280.49
- $478.08
- Amazon
Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Mattress
- $899
- $1249
- Sealy
Save 28% on Sealy's most popular mattress when you buy today!
Wayfair Sleep Reversible Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
- $54.99
- $205.99
- Wayfair
EGOHOME 14 Inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress for Back Pain
- $479.98
- $599.98
- Amazon
Linenspa 3 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper – Cooling Mattress Pad – Ventilated and Breathable – CertiPUR Certified - Queen
- $71.99
- $89.99
- Amazon
Rugs
TABAYON Shaggy Black Rug, 2x3 Area Rugs for Living Room, Anti-Skid Extra Comfy Fluffy
- $12.79
- $25.99
- Amazon
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - Boho Chic Medallion Distressed Design, Non-Shedding, Easy Care
- $117.30
- $640
- Amazon
Bedroom furniture
LIKIMIO Queen Bed Frame with Storage Drawer, 2-Tier Storage Headboard with Charging Station, No Box Spring Needed, Easy Assembly, Vintage Brown
- $203.99
- $280
- Amazon
Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed
- $274.99
- $899.99
- Wayfair
Living room furniture
SUPERJARE TV Stand for 55 Inch TV, Entertainment Center with Adjustable Shelf, 2 Cabinets, TV Console Table, Media Console, Solid Wood Feet, Cord Holes, for Living Room, Bedroom, Rustic Brown
- $84.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Tyler Square Arm Leather Recliner
- $1329 - $2204
- $1839 - $3149
- Pottery Barn
Radley Fabric 4-Pc. Sectional Sofa with Corner Piece, Created for Macy's
- $1869
- $3226
- Macy's
Sauder Miscellaneous Storage 5 Bookcase/Book Shelf, Select Cherry finish
- $138.68
- $189.99
- Amazon
Kitchen furniture
Camila Square Marble Counter Height Table and Blue Velvet Counter Chair 5pc Set (Table + 4 Chairs)
- $1199
- $1749
- Macy's
ChooChoo Kitchen Islands on Wheels with Wood Top, Utility Wood Movable Kitchen Cart with Storage and Drawers, Black
- $178.99
- $219.99
- Amazon