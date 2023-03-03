Just in time for Women's History Month, Bloomingdale's is spotlighting a beautiful array of female-founded brands.

Curated by actress Tika Sumpter, the retailer now has a one-stop shop that includes over 50 beloved brands owned by a woman.

The inspiring assortment includes items for the home, amazing fashion picks, self-care items and much more from labels such as Cult Gaia, BROWN GIRL Jane and Epara.

"Bloomingdale's is giving these women and their brands a platform to honor their success," Sumpter shared in a statement. "It's a dream come true to be a part of this incredible moment to celebrate women and Women's History Month. Little Tika is smiling at me now in disbelief."

Now through April 24, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Female Founders Curated by Tika Sumpter will be prominently displayed at the 59th Street flagship location as well as online.

Additional events and activations that allow shoppers to get familiar with the founders behind many of the brands will continue on through the next few weeks as well.

"As we look to define what's next, seeing this carousel come to life means so much to Bloomingdale's," said Anya Deweerdt, Marketing Director - Unique Merchandising Initiatives at Bloomingdale's, in a statement. "By partnering with Tika Sumpter and the incredible group of entrepreneurs we celebrate female empowerment through the lens of women who have broken barriers and successfully created successful brands in a range of spaces."

Without further ado, you can see, shop and support top brands from the curation of picks just below.

Fashion & Beauty

Accessories and shoes

Home

Self-care

