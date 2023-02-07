Black History Month is a special time to honor and reflect on everything from the adversities faced to the achievements made by African Americans.
One commendable way to pay it forward is by supporting Black-owned businesses.
Whether you're into fashion, beauty, home items and everything in between, now, more than ever before, several mass retailers have made finding some of the best Black-owned brands way more accessible than they have been in previous years.
Thanks to platforms such as the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a nonprofit that launched in 2022 to call on major retailers to commit a minimum of 15% of their shelf to Black-owned businesses, as well as other major companies that have carved out initiatives committed to amplifying Black-owned brands, finding ways to support these businesses has continued to escalate.
From top beauty brands at Sephora to a wide variety of bestselling items on Etsy, see, shop and support some of the best Black-owned picks across the web just ahead.
Sephora has a whole section dedicated to Black-owned beauty brands that are marked with a seal titled "Black Owned at Sephora." The company also has Sephora Accelerate, which is a brand incubation program dedicated to building a community of innovative, inspirational brand founders in beauty.
Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer
Price: $32 • From: Sephora
Hyper Skin Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum
Price: $58 • From: Sephora
54 Thrones AFRICAN Beauty Butter- Intensive Dry Skin Treatment
Price: $24 • From: Sephora
Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform® Treatment Serum
Price: $88 • From: Sephora
Nordstrom carries more than 3,000 Black-owned or -founded brands including items listed under women, men, kids, home, beauty and more. The retailer also has a Black/style@Nordstrom initiative in partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge where it is committed to purchasing 10 times more goods from Black businesses by 2030 to create an equitable marketplace for Black-owned brands to thrive.
ONE DNA Women Are Powerful Embroidered Trucker Hat
Price: $40 • From: Nordstrom
Oui The People CHEAT SHEET Resurfacing Body
Price: $45 • From: Nordstrom
Harbison Supernova Cutout Ruched Jersey Maxi Dress
Price: $1595 • From: Nordstrom
Rebecca Allen The Two-Strap Sandal
Price: $185 • From: Rebecca Allen
A quick "Black owner shops" search on Etsy boasts more than 38,000 results with just about any item you can think of.
BrownAspiration I Do It For The Culture - Journal
Price: $11.97 • From: Etsy
MilkyCandleShop Melanin | Black Owned Candles
Price: $29 • From: Etsy
ALLIYAHandTHINGS Beige Ceramic Vases | Ceramic Sculpture
Price: $80 • From: Etsy
In addition to Amazon's Black Business Accelerator program, which is dedicated to providing Black-owned businesses with resources aimed toward launching and growing their brands, Amazon also features hundreds of unique products from amazing Black-owned brands.
Indigo Art Studio Store Pre Drawn Canvas
Price: $10.99 • From: Amazon
Hairbrella 100% Waterproof Rain Hats for Women
Price: $39.99 • From: Amazon
Being For Skin & Soul Mini Facial Mask Trio Sampler Spa Gift Set
Price: $16 • From: Amazon
Ulta Beauty's Black-owned and -founded brands section has lots of top brands across hair, skin, makeup and more. A few great standouts include BeautyStat, Mielle and Black Girl Sunscreen.
Universal C Skin Refiner
Price: $85 • From: BeautyStat Cosmetics
Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Price: $10.99 • From: Ulta Beauty
Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Price: $15.99 • From: Ulta Beauty
In honor of Black History Month, Kohl's has committed to elevating Black voices and spotlighting Black-owned brands all year long.
Additionally, the company has donated $100,000 to the National Urban League to support its mission to promote economic empowerment; access to health care; educational, job and housing opportunities, and the guarantee of civil rights for the underserved in America.
Aya Paper Co. Gratitude Card Set
Price: $15 • From: Kohl's
PSK Collective Women's PSK Collective Curved High-Low Hem Hoodie
Price: $69 • From: Kohl's
Pretty Please Teethers Reed Teething Ring
Price: $27.99 • From: Kohl's
