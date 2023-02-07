Black History Month is a special time to honor and reflect on everything from the adversities faced to the achievements made by African Americans.

One commendable way to pay it forward is by supporting Black-owned businesses.

Whether you're into fashion, beauty, home items and everything in between, now, more than ever before, several mass retailers have made finding some of the best Black-owned brands way more accessible than they have been in previous years.

Thanks to platforms such as the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a nonprofit that launched in 2022 to call on major retailers to commit a minimum of 15% of their shelf to Black-owned businesses, as well as other major companies that have carved out initiatives committed to amplifying Black-owned brands, finding ways to support these businesses has continued to escalate.

From top beauty brands at Sephora to a wide variety of bestselling items on Etsy, see, shop and support some of the best Black-owned picks across the web just ahead.

Sephora has a whole section dedicated to Black-owned beauty brands that are marked with a seal titled "Black Owned at Sephora." The company also has Sephora Accelerate, which is a brand incubation program dedicated to building a community of innovative, inspirational brand founders in beauty.

Sephora Hyper Skin Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum Price: $58 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora 54 Thrones AFRICAN Beauty Butter- Intensive Dry Skin Treatment Price: $24 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform® Treatment Serum Price: $88 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Nordstrom carries more than 3,000 Black-owned or -founded brands including items listed under women, men, kids, home, beauty and more. The retailer also has a Black/style@Nordstrom initiative in partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge where it is committed to purchasing 10 times more goods from Black businesses by 2030 to create an equitable marketplace for Black-owned brands to thrive.

Nordstrom ONE DNA Women Are Powerful Embroidered Trucker Hat Price: $40 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Oui The People CHEAT SHEET Resurfacing Body Price: $45 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Harbison Supernova Cutout Ruched Jersey Maxi Dress Price: $1595 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

A quick "Black owner shops" search on Etsy boasts more than 38,000 results with just about any item you can think of.

Etsy MissMaiyaArt Black Man Art Print Price : $17.25 • 25% Savings Etsy Original: $23 Shop Now

Etsy BrownAspiration I Do It For The Culture - Journal Price: $11.97 • From: Etsy Shop Now

Etsy ALLIYAHandTHINGS Beige Ceramic Vases | Ceramic Sculpture Price: $80 • From: Etsy Shop Now

In addition to Amazon's Black Business Accelerator program, which is dedicated to providing Black-owned businesses with resources aimed toward launching and growing their brands, Amazon also features hundreds of unique products from amazing Black-owned brands.

Amazon Indigo Art Studio Store Pre Drawn Canvas Price: $10.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Hairbrella 100% Waterproof Rain Hats for Women Price: $39.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Being For Skin & Soul Mini Facial Mask Trio Sampler Spa Gift Set Price: $16 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Ulta Beauty's Black-owned and -founded brands section has lots of top brands across hair, skin, makeup and more. A few great standouts include BeautyStat, Mielle and Black Girl Sunscreen.

In honor of Black History Month, Kohl's has committed to elevating Black voices and spotlighting Black-owned brands all year long.

Additionally, the company has donated $100,000 to the National Urban League to support its mission to promote economic empowerment; access to health care; educational, job and housing opportunities, and the guarantee of civil rights for the underserved in America.

