When Rihanna released her signature Fenty fragrance a year and a half ago, scent lovers fell in love -- and haven't looked back.

Originally launched in 2021, Fenty Eau de Parfum has continued to sell out again and again, but now it's back at Sephora as a permanent staple.

The brand announced that the beloved scent will be a core fixture at the beauty retailer online and in stores worldwide starting Feb. 10.

The famed floral scent, which has been hard to keep in stock up until now, incorporates key notes of magnolia, musk and Bulgarian rose.

The design -- a clear brown glass bottle with an inner hourglass shape -- and packaging were done with intention, as the bottle is crafted to fit perfectly in the hand. According to the brand, its structure represents a harmonious balance of femininity and masculinity.

"It's an experience, it's a memory, encapsulated into a fragrance," Rihanna said in a statement previously. "One smell, you'll never forget."

Just head, you can get your hands on the highly rated scent fans can't seem to get enough of.

