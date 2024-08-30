Need a couple of extra back-to-school supplies?
We've got you covered. Once you've gathered all of your school essentials, be sure to check out these extras to make the school year a little easier.
We've got a three-piece set of bonus school supplies, a first-day-of-school sign, and eyeglass cleaner, all shoppable on Amazon.
Check it out below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
School supplies
If you asked your kids where their scissors, pencil sharpener and ruler are, would they be able to find them? Don't worry, you are not alone! Fiskars has your back with a three-piece set that will have your kid ready for school!
First-day-of-school sign
It's time for back to school which only means another year of growing up and learning. You can capture these lasting memories and milestones with these first and last-day-of-school signs! This is the perfect photo prop for an ideal photo session. It includes six vibrant liquid chalk markers and a chalkboard sturdy enough to use for years to come.
First and Last Day of School Board Sign with Liquid Chalk Markers
- $19.97
- $22.97
- Amazon
Eyeglass cleaner
Back-to-school season is in full swing, but we tend to neglect small tool that will help us throughout the school year. Our reading glasses need the attention they deserve with Peeps' CarbonKlean glasses Cleaner. This tool has a retractable brush to gently remove dust and small microfiber pads that help remove oil and fingerprint marks. The convenient compact size makes it perfect to include in your backpack this year.