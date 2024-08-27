Setting your child up for success during the back-to-school season includes shopping for the essentials -- one being a durable water bottle.
With a handful of great options on the market, it is important to consider the durability, design and size when shopping.
Finding the crossover between a sturdy and leakproof bottle that can withstand daily use while also helping your child express their personality is the ideal buy.
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up her top picks for water bottles, breaking them down by school year so you can easily add them to your cart.
Scroll down to check these water bottles out as well as some additional "GMA" picks to enhance your child's lunchbox essentials.
Pre-school pick:
Bergamotto's pick for pre-schoolers keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours with its double-wall stainless steel construction. Beyond the insulation, the covered silicone straw is removable for easy cleaning.
Elementary pick:
The Jr. 12-ounce Yeti is durable, dishwasher safe, and leak-resistant so your little one can enjoy their cold drink on the go. Another great feature is that all Yeti Rambler tops are interchangeable making these reusable bottles easy to use and versatile.
Middle-school pick:
The Hydro Flask is cupholder-compatible and easy to drink with a leakproof flex straw. It is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe and comes in various fun bright colors.
High-school:
The double wall insulation on the Owala Freesip water bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Also, the FreeSip bottle has a patented 2-in-1 spout with a built-in straw for sipping and a wide-mouth opening for a larger gulp.
College pick:
The Aerolight uses featherweight technology that makes it lightweight and easy to carry. The bottle can easily slip into a college student’s backpack or commuter's tote bag.