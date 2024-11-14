We're tying up the loose ends of our holiday outfits.
No holiday look is complete without accessories, and bows are one of our favorite ways to add a festive element. From bow hair clips to bow jewelry and more, there are plenty of options from brands like J.Crew, The Hair Edit and beyond to suit your style.
For example, add a gold bow hair clip to an all-black outfit for a subtle nod to the Christmas season. Make a statement with a velvet bow handbag or try bow earrings for a touch of sparkle.
We're rounding up plenty of bow accessories to shop below!
Bow hair accessories
Satin bow hair clips set-of-two
These subtle hair clips are ones you can style for the holidays and again for any special occasion.
- $14.50
- $24.50
- J.Crew
The Hair Edit Gold Gilded Bow Claw Clip
The Hair Edit's gold claw clip makes any updo a little more special.
- $13.99
- Ulta
Pearlized Bow Barrette
We envision this LOFT pearl bow barrette styled with a chunky ivory sweater and your favorite jeans.
- $24.95
- LOFT
LFOUVRE 8pcs Long Tail Bow Hair Clips for Women
Need a bow for every holiday outfit? Shop this eight-pack of bows from Amazon for under $10.
- $8.99
- $11.99
- Amazon
Custom Monogram Velvet Bow by LaranBijou
This custom monogram bow makes a perfect gift for the holiday season. It's available in multiple colors, too!
- $20.94
- Etsy
Bow jewelry
AEO Drapey Bow Earrings
These American Eagle bow earrings are under $10 and 25% off now.
- $7.46
- $9.95
- American Eagle
Tuckernuck Jewelry Blair Bow Earrings
Crystals, bows and velvet make a dream trio.
- $68
- Tuckernuck
SHASHI Caroline Earrings
These bestselling earrings will lend a touch of sparkle to your look.
- $88
- Revolve
By Nubyen Pirouette Bow Earrings
These metallic bow earrings will jazz up even the most casual outfit.
- $38
- Free People
Bow Necklace by EmeryandOpal
Customize your length and chain type when you buy this sweet bow necklace from Etsy.
- $45.60 and up
- Etsy
Bow Pearl Bead Necklace
This faux-pearl bow necklace has a gemstone at the center for added sparkle.
- $24.95
- Dynamite
Bow bags
Beaded Bow-Tie Mini Tote Bag
Anthropologie's beaded bow bag is the sweetest handbag to add to your holiday collection -- or, gift it to someone!
- $90
- Anthropologie
Belle Velvet Bow Bag
This black velvet bow bag will go with all of your holiday looks.
- $78
- Free People
Velvet Dotted Bow Ruched Top Handle Bag - Black Textured
This velvet bow bag from Charles & Keith is covered in tiny sequins. It features ruched handles and a drawstring to expand the sides.
- $63
- Charles & Keith
Loeffler Randall Women's Bow Shoulder Bag
This Loeffler Randall shoulder bag features an exaggerated bow to make a bold statement.
- $173.25
- Amazon
Bow Evening Bag
Boden's Bow Evening Bag is available in a festive red and blue checked pattern or solid black. It features a detachable strap, so you can carry it as a clutch, too.
- $110
- Boden
Bow shoes
Leona slingback bow heels in patent leather
Style these J.Crew slingback bow heels with a sweater dress or with jeans and a burgundy turtleneck.
- $84.50
- $178
- J.Crew
Maeve Faux-Fur Open-Toe Bow Slippers
These sweet bow slippers are available in a handful of colors, including wine, pink and taupe.
- $48
- Anthropologie
Sparkle Bow Satin Slingback Flats
Pair these satin slingbacks with denim jeans or wool trousers.
- $53.97
- $89.95
- LOFT
Velvet Pointed-Toe Flats
Don't miss these velvet bow flats from Old Navy while they're under $25.
- $23.99
- $34.99
- Old Navy
Bow Dotted Cap-Toe Mules - Black Textured
Slide into these cute cap-toe mules from Charles & Keith.
- $53
- Charles & Keith