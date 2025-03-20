Throughout the year, Build-a-Bear releases special holiday collections of stuffed animals and plushes.
There were the Halloween and Valentine's Day collections and most recently, an Easter collection, complete with adorable frogs, bunnies, chicks and even a tie-dye Disney Stitch.
Whether you're shopping for an Easter gift for the kids or would like a gift for yourself out of pure nostalgia, continue below to shop our picks.
Plus, don't miss bonus finds on sale: Build-A-Bear is currently offering 30-50% off hundreds of spring styles.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Build-A-Bear Easter collection
Build-A-Bear Mini Beans Hoppy Colors Frog Easter Stuffed Animal
- $9.50
- Build-A-Bear
Pastel Paws Pawlette Bunny Plush Floral Dress Easter Gift Set with Carrot
- $54
- Build-A-Bear
Build-A-Bear stuffed animals and plushes on sale
Pastel Swirl Kitty Stuffed Animal Spring Easter Gift Set
- $28.70
- $41
- Build-A-Bear
Pink Cuddles Teddy Bear First Easter Gift Set with Bunny Ears
- $36.75
- $52.50
- Build-A-Bear