Get ready for Lunar New Year!
Also known as the Chinese New Year, Jan. 22 marks the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar.
Each year is associated with a zodiac animal, and 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.
As usual, retailers are hoping to get in on the festivities this month with rabbit- and Lunar New Year-themed products, from sweets to makeup to creative red envelopes and everything in between.
Check out some of our favorites below to help you ring in the new year.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$25 and under
Sugarfina Lunar New Year 2023 2-Piece Candy Bento Box
Price: $23 • From: Nordstrom
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a festive shadow box of two gourmet candies sure to bring happiness to anyone with a sweet tooth.
lululemon New Year Silicone Keychain
Price: $18 • From: lululemon
With an embossed note on the hand loop, this keychain is easy to find, easy to hold, and oh so easy to love.
$50 and under
Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Envelope Gift Set
Price: $29.99 • From: shopDisney
Wish your friends and family good luck and happiness in the prettiest, most adorable way with this Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 envelope set.
lululemon New Year Cates T-Shirt
Price: $48 • From: lululemon
Feel that post-practice bliss all day long in this soft, lightweight tee.
Laura Mercier Set for Luck Translucent Loose Setting Powder with Puff
Price: $40 • From: Sephora
A limited-edition Lunar New Year set that includes award-winning Translucent Loose Setting Powder and a velour puff.
- 1January 11, 2023
- 2January 3, 2023
- 3January 10, 2023
Pat McGrath Labs Lunar New Year Collection: MatteTrance Lipstick
Price: $39 • From: Sephora
A richly pigmented, limited-edition red lipstick that adorns lips in a veil of lightweight color for a modern matte finish.
shopDisney Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year 2023 Plush
Price: $29.99 • From: shopDisney
Mickey is primed to join the party in a golden detailed costume celebrating Lunar New Year 2023, the Year of the Rabbit.
$100 and under
Our Place Year of the Rabbit Rice Bowl Set
Price: $65 • From: Our Place
Adorn your Lunar New Year table with these charming Year of the Rabbit-inspired rice bowls designed by artist Vanilla Chi.
$200 and under
Our Place Always Pan in Firecracker
Price: $145 • From: Our Place
This do-it-all wonder is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware.
Our Place Perfect Pot in Firecracker
Price: $165 • From: Our Place
Made with the same game-changing ingenuity that made the Always Pan a sellout, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming.
lululemon New Year The Mat
Price: $114 • From: lululemon
This mat features a natural rubber base with a little extra cushion to give your body more depth while your mind goes deep.