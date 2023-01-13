Get ready for Lunar New Year!

Also known as the Chinese New Year, Jan. 22 marks the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar.

Each year is associated with a zodiac animal, and 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

As usual, retailers are hoping to get in on the festivities this month with rabbit- and Lunar New Year-themed products, from sweets to makeup to creative red envelopes and everything in between.

Check out some of our favorites below to help you ring in the new year.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$25 and under

Sugarfina Sugarfina Lunar New Year 2023 2-Piece Candy Bento Box Price: $23 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a festive shadow box of two gourmet candies sure to bring happiness to anyone with a sweet tooth.

lululemon lululemon New Year Silicone Keychain Price: $18 • From: lululemon Shop Now With an embossed note on the hand loop, this keychain is easy to find, easy to hold, and oh so easy to love.

$50 and under

shopDisney Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Envelope Gift Set Price: $29.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Wish your friends and family good luck and happiness in the prettiest, most adorable way with this Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 envelope set.

lululemon lululemon New Year Cates T-Shirt Price: $48 • From: lululemon Shop Now Feel that post-practice bliss all day long in this soft, lightweight tee.

Laura Mercier Laura Mercier Set for Luck Translucent Loose Setting Powder with Puff Price: $40 • From: Sephora Shop Now A limited-edition Lunar New Year set that includes award-winning Translucent Loose Setting Powder and a velour puff.

Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Lunar New Year Collection: MatteTrance Lipstick Price: $39 • From: Sephora Shop Now A richly pigmented, limited-edition red lipstick that adorns lips in a veil of lightweight color for a modern matte finish.

shopDisney shopDisney Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year 2023 Plush Price: $29.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Mickey is primed to join the party in a golden detailed costume celebrating Lunar New Year 2023, the Year of the Rabbit.

$100 and under

Our Place Our Place Year of the Rabbit Rice Bowl Set Price: $65 • From: Our Place Shop Now Adorn your Lunar New Year table with these charming Year of the Rabbit-inspired rice bowls designed by artist Vanilla Chi.

$200 and under

Our Place Our Place Always Pan in Firecracker Price: $145 • From: Our Place Shop Now This do-it-all wonder is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware.

Our Place Our Place Perfect Pot in Firecracker Price: $165 • From: Our Place Shop Now Made with the same game-changing ingenuity that made the Always Pan a sellout, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming.

