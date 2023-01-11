With health and wellness top of mind as you forge into 2023, you may be looking to make a change to your fitness routine.

And where better to start than with a new pair of kicks?

"GMA" tried out sneakers from Hoka, New Balance and On to help you make a more informed decision to improve your comfort level and boost your motivation.

Scroll down to shop top sneaker picks to kick your workout into high gear!

Hoka

Hoka running shoes are designed "to provide maximal cushion for every activity."

Men&#39;s Bondi X
HOKA

Men's Bondi X

Price: $215   From: HOKA

Women&#39;s Bondi X
HOKA

Women's Bondi X

Price: $215   From: HOKA

On Running

Transform your running experience with the Cloudmonster. According to the On website, the "CloudTec outsole technology delivers soft landings" during your workout.

Women&#39;s Cloudmonster
Bloomingdales

Women's Cloudmonster

Price: $169.99   From: Bloomingdale's

Men&#39;s Cloudmonster
Zappos

Men's Cloudmonster

Price: $169.95   From: Zappos

New Balance

New Balance is a trusted and classic brand giving you all day comfort.

New Balance Men&#39;s Fresh Foam 880 V12 Running Shoe
Amazon

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam 880 V12 Running Shoe

Price: $104.95   From: Amazon

New Balance Women&#39;s Fresh Foam X 880v12
Amazon

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 880v12

Price: $104.95   From: Amazon

