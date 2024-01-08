With the new year here and 2023 in the rearview mirror, reframing your resolutions is a subtle life change that can make a big impact.

To help us out with starting the new year strong, "Good Morning America" tapped New York Times bestselling author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein to share quick tips that can get you on the fast track for 2024, including her manifesting challenge.

“When you set a resolution, you're implying that there is some kind of lack in your life," Bernstein shared on her blog. "Whereas, when you set an intention -- for example, 'I intend to feel free' or 'I intend to feel abundant' -- that intention is backed with a lot of power. Creating a clear intention is key to New Year's manifesting."

Ready to attract a life beyond your wildest dreams? Scroll on to check out some of Gabby's bestselling books, card deck, journals and more.

Gabby's 3 tips for revamping your resolution

Tip 1: Focus on what you want to create

Bernstein shared that you should start with creating an intention of how you want to feel. "Focus on what can be, rather than what has to be fixed," she said.

Tip 2: Bring positive energy to your desires

"Start by clearing up any judgment you have toward your desire, such as, 'Oh, that's impossible.' Don't let old belief systems of lack, inadequacy or fear get in your way."

Tip 3: Take action

"This doesn't mean you have to hustle and go hard in the first two months of the year! Instead, simply set the intention to do one small thing every day to guide you toward your desire and get into the energy of what your new life can be."

