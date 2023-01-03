It's a new year, which means it's time for an all-around reset.

Looking for a way to bring life and fresh design into your home office? We called on organization expert Ryen Toft from San Diego organizing firm Simply Luxe to give us tips to refresh our workspace.

Read her design advice and shop our product picks below.

Add a pop of color

"One of the easiest ways to bring life to your office is to add a little color. They have come so far with removable wallpapers these days. The color and design options are endless. Whether you are going for a tranquil design, or a statement piece you'll find it. They even have options with textures like seagrass that give it a dimension you didn't think it needed. Now putting it up might sound intimidating but when you break the room up into zones it's a much easier undertaking.

While inexpensive, it really helps ensure you have smooth seams, and looks like a professional did it. The fun here is that if you rent or own it's a solution for both. It's also noncommittal, and if you ever want to change up the vibe again you can easily do so.

Pro tip: Unexpected accents like a watermelon color removable wallpaper print and warmth of the baskets add a layer of design fun, while containing and organizing so many different items together."

buysigo Wallpaper Smoothing Tool Kit Sale : $6.99 • 50% Savings Amazon Original: $13.99 Shop Now

MelunMer Gold and White Geometric Wallpaper Peel and Stick Sale : $6.49 • 27% Savings Amazon Original: $8.99 Shop Now

Go vertical

"We find that a lot of clients get overwhelmed on where to start in their office. Starting by going vertical is key. There tends to be a lot of unused space which we call prime real estate. That prime real estate could be the doors in your office, walls for a bookshelf, adding in custom cabinets or even floating shelves. When a design is solely horizontal, you lose the eye.

Adding in vertical pieces like an over the door organizer helps to organize up and off the ground or desktops. Creating a streamlined look that helps to relieve the clutter. Creating an easy to maintain system, while utilizing every inch of wall space (or door space) truly is key. If you do not have any additional wall space, think of adding small storage carts to help contain items as well."

NesTidy NesTidy Over The Door Organizer Storage Sale : $19.99 • 31% Savings Amazon Original: $28.99 Shop Now

Elfa Elfa Platinum Wide Drawer Solution Sale : $129.49 • 30% Savings The Container Store Original: $184.99 Shop Now

Add a bit of greenery

"Adding plants and greenery to a space brings in not only fresh air, but a wave of relaxation. If you're not a green thumb, think about adding in faux options. They have so many great options out there these days that look very realistic without the stress of keeping it alive. If you're adding shelving to a space, think about adding in a plant that has tendrils that flow down the shelves. There's something so calming when you add a few plants; fiddle leaf trees, pothos, and mosteras are all great options. These options are normally an indoor variety so it mimics what's normally in grown inside too."

Whonline Whonline Artificial Hanging Plants Sale : $13.99 • 26% Savings Amazon Original: $18.99 Shop Now

Add matching containers

"Create a place you feel productive in. By minimizing the visual clutter by having matching containers, you will instantly feel more inspired, and less fatigue. Visual clutter is the number one killer in spaces. Having a cohesive container and basket situation adds that level of design and clarity your office is seeking. After you add in the labels, you've now created a cohesive space but also a very easy to manage system to put everything away in a jiff too.

Pro tip: Consider mixing in a few different textures in the same color palette to give the room a pop."

PRANDOM PRANDOM Large Collapsible Storage Bins with Lids Sale : $39.99 • 29% Savings Amazon Original: $56.99 Shop Now

Let books double as decor

"You don't have to go crazy and buy books all in the same color scheme (there are sites where you can do this in case you're missing colors in your ROYBGIV design!). Simply start by deciding how you would like your shelves to be styled, how you enjoy grabbing books off the shelves, and then go from there. If you love grabbing by genres, or alphabetically, then start there. If you love color coordinating, then add that pop of color to the room. Having your books organized and designed in the way you enjoy, you'll access them more, feel more inclined to use them or reference them than when they were left unattended on the desk or floor.

